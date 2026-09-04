Eagles Get Important Zach Ertz Prediction Before Commanders Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season without making any changes to the tight end room so far.

While there’s been some smoke surrounding a reunion with the former Washington Commanders pass-catcher Zach Ertz, the team hasn’t gone in that direction at this time.

One Eagles insider predicts that will change.

Zach Ertz Predicted To Land With Eagles After Week 1

In a September 3 mailbag, Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski was asked if EJ Jenkins was just a placeholder for Zach Ertz at this time.

Kempski seems confident that is the case.

“That is my read, yes. I do think the Eagles will add Ertz, after Week 1, when his salary won’t be fully guaranteed,” Kempski wrote this week.

Only time will tell if he’s correct.

What Did Howie Roseman Say About Zach Ertz?

At the end of the day, the ball is in Howie Roseman’s court. Being the Eagles’ GM, it’s up to him to decide if the Eagles will add Ertz or not.

He addressed the rumors earlier this week:

“We love what we have going on in our tight end room. I would say we have talked to Zach over a period of time, obviously, rehabbing his ACL, the relationship is just like a lot of our former players who’ve been here,” Roseman told reporters.

“Like anything else, we wouldn’t get into any conversations about anything other than from a big picture perspective. In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest tight ends to play the game, and I have tremendous respect for him. We’re also excited about the tight ends that we have.”

Roseman clearly didn’t want to give up a true Eagles target before the start of the regular season, but there have been rumors spreading about both sides having mutual interest in a reunion.