Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Get Important Zach Ertz Prediction Before Commanders Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season without making any changes to the tight end room so far.

While there’s been some smoke surrounding a reunion with the former Washington Commanders pass-catcher Zach Ertz, the team hasn’t gone in that direction at this time.

One Eagles insider predicts that will change.

Zach Ertz Predicted To Land With Eagles After Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 17: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

In a September 3 mailbag, Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski was asked if EJ Jenkins was just a placeholder for Zach Ertz at this time.

Kempski seems confident that is the case.

“That is my read, yes. I do think the Eagles will add Ertz, after Week 1, when his salary won’t be fully guaranteed,” Kempski wrote this week.

Only time will tell if he’s correct.

What Did Howie Roseman Say About Zach Ertz?

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, the ball is in Howie Roseman’s court. Being the Eagles’ GM, it’s up to him to decide if the Eagles will add Ertz or not.

He addressed the rumors earlier this week:

“We love what we have going on in our tight end room. I would say we have talked to Zach over a period of time, obviously, rehabbing his ACL, the relationship is just like a lot of our former players who’ve been here,” Roseman told reporters.

“Like anything else, we wouldn’t get into any conversations about anything other than from a big picture perspective. In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest tight ends to play the game, and I have tremendous respect for him. We’re also excited about the tight ends that we have.”

Roseman clearly didn’t want to give up a true Eagles target before the start of the regular season, but there have been rumors spreading about both sides having mutual interest in a reunion.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments