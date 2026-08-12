Over in Cleveland, Ohio, the Cleveland Browns are unsure about their Week 1 starter at quarterback. Either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will run the offense under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

Based on a quick stat from Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, it seems Watson is having a hard time taking care of possessions. He has thrown nine interceptions in the first 12 practices of training camp, and 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks puts that into perspective by using Jalen Hurts.

Impressive Jalen Hurts Stat Shines Bad Light On Deshaun Watson

“Some context to how many 9 interceptions in 12 practices is: Jalen Hurts had 9 interceptions in his last 44 training camp practices. It’s his total from all of 2024, 2025 and all of this training camp combined,” Shorr-Parks wrote on X.

Some context to how many 9 interceptions in 12 practices is: Jalen Hurts had 9 interceptions in his last 44 training camp practice. It’s his total from all of 2024, 2025 and all of this training camp combined https://t.co/gM02mHU9EO — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 11, 2026

While training camp stats mean absolutely nothing at the end of the day, they can still tell a story about a quarterback’s traits. It’s a fact that Hurts is a quarterback who is known for keeping turnovers at a minimum–even if that sometimes means playing too carefully in the passing game.

While Watson has done a solid job taking care of the ball throughout his best days with the Houston Texans, it hasn’t been the same story during his scattered performances with the Browns. In 19 starts, Watson has thrown 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Watson will have a chance to change the narrative about his lackluster offseason and entire Cleveland run in 2026, but first, he has to win the battle against Sanders.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 Offseason

Over in Philly, Hurts continues to play his game in training camp, frequently getting praised for doing a solid job without putting together above-and-beyond performances.

The 28-year-old quarterback is looking to put together a bounce-back year in 2026. Over 16 games in 2025, Hurts threw for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Since the Eagles cut ties with the first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, Hurts will be running a new offense under Sean Mannion. Despite winning Super Bowl MVP in 2024, Hurts remains under a microscope.