Eagles Trade Up in First Round for ‘Elite’ LB With Major Injury Concerns

The Philadelphia Eagles stockpiled draft picks to make moves just like this — even if there might be some questions moving forward as to why they did it for a player with such pressing injury concerns.

The Eagles were projected to be an active trade partner ahead of the draft and delivered on that in the first round when they traded up one spot from No. 32 to No. 31, swapping first round picks with the Kansas City Chiefs to take Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Philadelphia also sent a 2025 fifth round pick (No. 164 overall) to Kansas City just a few months after beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

“The Eagles tried to trade up earlier in the draft to get Campbell but it didn’t take,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during the draft broadcast. ” … He did have surgery on one shoulder and will need surgery on the other shoulder and there’s an issue with a knee as well.”

Campbell, 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, was an All-SEC pick for the Crimson Tide in 2024 after he led the team with 117 tackles to go with 11.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

“Howie Roseman and the #Eagles continue to stockpile elite defensive talent from the SEC — Jihaad Campbell was a heat-seeking missile for the Tide,” FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account.

Campbell Targeted to Eagles in Mock Drafts

The Eagles were a popular destination for Campbell in several mock drafts leading up to the first round.

“Combining Campbell with Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean at the second level would make defensive coordinator Vic Fangio smile,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. wrote on April 15. “Campbell does it all. He finished last season with 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. This Super Bowl-winning defense saw a lot of turnover earlier in the offseason, but Campbell has the toolbox to contribute in multiple ways.”

Injured Campbell Will Likely Fill In For Injured Dean

Even if Campbell is playing with a bum shoulder and a bum knee in 2025, he’ll be better off than the player he’ll likely be filling in for with veteran Nakobe Dean.

Dean tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in an NFC Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers on January 12. The recovery on a fully torn patellar tendon is similar to a torn ACL — anywhere from 6 to 12 months.

“Not only will the knee injury keep Dean out of Philly’s 2024 postseason run, but the third-year LB faces a long recovery ahead as he will likely miss the start of the 2025 season,” NFL.com’s Michael Baca wrote. ” … Dean suffered the injury early in the second quarter while bringing down Packers tight end Tucker Kraft behind the line of scrimmage, his second tackle for loss of the night.”

If Campbell’s knee is actually hurting him, it’s scary to think of what he might be like totally healthy — even with his injuries he still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

According to Spotrac, Campbell is in line for a 4-year, $14.8 million rookie contract with a $7.4 million signing bonus.