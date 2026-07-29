Eagles Share Bad Injury News on $98 Million Pro Bowler

You know what’s never good, just 1 day into training camp? Having to put a player on the Physically Unable to Perform List — especially after your team just dropped $98 million on them this offseason.

“Eagles Pro Bowl LB Jonathan Greenard is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a pectoral injury he recently suffered,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning.

The Eagles acquired Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on April 24 in exchange for a pair of 3rd-round picks and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

“Eagles pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard, who was acquired in a trade this offseason and received a 4-year, $100M contract, recently suffered a pectoral injury while lifting and will begin training camp on the PUP list,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The team believes the injury is not significant and he should be back sooner than later.”

Greenard Could Be Solution to Edge Rusher Issues

Greenard, 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, could be the dominant edge rusher the Eagles were missing in 2025 as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook put Greenard at the top of his list of possible breakout stars in 2026. The Eagles originally intended to bring back edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, but he left for a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers — the largest contract in franchise history.

“Greenard’s inclusion might seem misplaced to those who already understand how good he is,” Shook wrote. “At 29 years old, how much better can he get? Well, after Greenard posted just three sacks in an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, Minnesota sent him packing for Philadelphia, where the Eagles were happy to welcome one of the most consistently underrated edge rushers in the NFL … he joins a front that includes Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and he will rush opposite the incredibly athletic Nolan Smith. He’s playing for defensive mastermind Vic Fangio. All of the ingredients are there for Greenard to produce a remarkable rebound season in a defense that saw Jaelan Phillips make a difference as a midseason acquisition and eventually cash in on a nine-figure deal with the Panthers. With all due respect to Phillips, Greenard is an upgrade. You’ll see why this season.”

Eagles Spent Offseason Wheeling and Dealing

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Philly’s trade for Greenard and the trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move up 3 spots in the 1st round to draft wide receiver Makai Lemon on his list of the NFL’s best offseason moves.

For Greenard, it’s a case of a “battle-tested veteran” going to a playoff contender. With Lemon, it’s a case of drafting a rookie who will make a “significant immediate impact.”

“Once again, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman found a way to strengthen his team at the line of scrimmage,” Moton wrote. “He sent 2026 and 2027 third-rounders to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 seventh-round pick and Jonathan Greenard, who logged 12-plus sacks in 2023 and 2024. If he bounces back from an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, the 29-year-old will lead the Eagles in sacks this year … his move up three spots for Makai Lemon makes sense, especially when few thought the USC product would be available at No. 20.”