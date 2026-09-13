Eagles Get Huge Injury News for Showdown vs. Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles were 1 of the teams in the hunt for 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett when the Cleveland Browns looked to trade their $160 million edge rusher this offseason.

Just 1 week into the regular season, the Eagles should be thanking their lucky stars that the Browns went with a trade package for the Los Angeles Rams over what the Eagles offered.

“Rams star Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing knee and is headed to injured reserve,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Garrett has been dealing with lower-leg pain and wasn’t himself in Thursday’s opener. The hope is he’s back in four weeks … Myles Garrett is now set to miss games against the Giants, Broncos, Eagles and Bills. L.A. hosts the Cardinals in Week 6.”

The Eagles open the regular season on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Rams Might Have Aaron Donald Moving Forward

“When the Rams play next Monday night vs. the Giants, they will be without Myles Garrett, but they very well could have back Aaron Donald,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Garrett, obtained in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, played in Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, and looked like a shell of his former dominant self.

Donald ended his retirement after 2 seasons to return to the Rams and is a 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“The two biggest trades of the offseason were Myles Garrett to the Rams and AJ Brown to the Patriots,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Both players have been placed on IR after just one game played. Tough starts.”

Eagles’ Sticking Point in Trade: No Jalen Carter

According to multiple reports, the Eagles were in the mix to trade for Garret but balked at including NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the deal.

Garrett was eventually sent to the Rams in exchange for 2-time Pro edge rusher Jared Verse and the Rams’ 2027 1st-round pick, 2028 2nd-round pick, and a conditional 2029 3rd-round pick.

“Multiple reports have indicated that the Browns wanted defensive tackle Jalen Carter from the Eagles, but that the Eagles weren’t interested in that,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote.

The Eagles instead signed Carter to a 4-year, $152 million contract extension on July 30 — the largest contract for an interior defensive lineman in NFL history.