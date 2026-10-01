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Eagles’ Injury Report Reveals Concerning Status For 8-Year NFL WR

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Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: A Philadelphia Eagles helmet is pictured during the football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Hollywood Brown experience on the Philadelphia Eagles has not gone as planned so far.

After an underwhelming start to the season, the former first-round pick is now dealing with a setback that is keeping him off the field.

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 28: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Going into the Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles had Brown sidelined at practice due to an ankle injury.

When the Eagles revealed their final inactive list, Brown was on it. There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of progress as they prepare for Week 4 so far.

Eagles’ Injury Report Reveals Concerning Status For 8-Year NFL WR

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 04: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against Tristin McCollum #27 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The Eagles didn’t host a full practice on Wednesday.

After having their film sessions, the team did a walkthrough, which was closed off to the local media. After, the Eagles released an estimated injury report.

Hollywood Brown was listed as “did not practice” due to his ankle injury. While he certainly isn’t the only player dealing with a setback, his is notable since he hasn’t had a chance to pick up a steady role within the offense.

Hollywood Brown’s Eagles Struggles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Brown
GettyThe Eagles have ruled out Marquise Brown for their Week 3 contest against the Bears

Back in the summer, most insiders suggested that Brown was having a difficult time standing out. He didn’t have a standout preseason at the start, but the Eagles stopped playing him after one game, which was a strong indication that he made the team.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has plenty of experience, which is a plus. He turned in a 1,000-yard season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and has totaled 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns throughout his career.

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 04: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

It’s been difficult for Brown to earn playing time with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks thriving. Makai Lemon hasn’t broken out yet, but the rookie is getting plenty of playing time early on.

Brown didn’t play at all in Week 1. He had 17 snaps in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, taking on two rushing attempts for 12 yards.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles’ Injury Report Reveals Concerning Status For 8-Year NFL WR

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