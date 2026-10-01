The Hollywood Brown experience on the Philadelphia Eagles has not gone as planned so far.

After an underwhelming start to the season, the former first-round pick is now dealing with a setback that is keeping him off the field.

Going into the Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles had Brown sidelined at practice due to an ankle injury.

When the Eagles revealed their final inactive list, Brown was on it. There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of progress as they prepare for Week 4 so far.

Eagles’ Injury Report Reveals Concerning Status For 8-Year NFL WR

The Eagles didn’t host a full practice on Wednesday.

After having their film sessions, the team did a walkthrough, which was closed off to the local media. After, the Eagles released an estimated injury report.

Hollywood Brown was listed as “did not practice” due to his ankle injury. While he certainly isn’t the only player dealing with a setback, his is notable since he hasn’t had a chance to pick up a steady role within the offense.

Hollywood Brown’s Eagles Struggles

Back in the summer, most insiders suggested that Brown was having a difficult time standing out. He didn’t have a standout preseason at the start, but the Eagles stopped playing him after one game, which was a strong indication that he made the team.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has plenty of experience, which is a plus. He turned in a 1,000-yard season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and has totaled 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns throughout his career.

It’s been difficult for Brown to earn playing time with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks thriving. Makai Lemon hasn’t broken out yet, but the rookie is getting plenty of playing time early on.

Brown didn’t play at all in Week 1. He had 17 snaps in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, taking on two rushing attempts for 12 yards.