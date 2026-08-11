Eagles Share Injury Timeline Update for $98 Million Pro Bowler

While it would be really nice to have edge rusher Jonathan Greenard available for all of training camp and the preseason — not necessarily preseason games — the truth of the matter is none of that applies to why the Philadelphia Eagles signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

That’s why the focus needs to be entirely on getting Greenard back and healthy for Week 1 of the regular season against the Washington Commanders — he’s been on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio gave an update on Tuesday that seems to point toward the team ramping Greenard up for the opener and nothing else.

“Vic Fangio says we probably won’t see Jonathan Greenard all of training camp as he is rehabbing a pec strain,” Eagles reporter Ashlyn Sullivan wrote on her official X account on Tuesday. “Fangio says Greenard has been great behind the scenes learning the defense but will have to become calloused to football when he begins playing again, the Eagles will have to be conscious of that.”

The Eagles open their 3-game preseason schedule on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It sounds like we will see some of the defensive starters Saturday night in the Eagles first preseason game in Baltimore,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “That’s what Vic Fangio likes to do. Vic says we will probably not see Jonathan Greenard for at least a couple more weeks.”

Greenard’s Disappointing Start to Eagles Tenure

The Eagles acquired Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on April 24 in exchange for a pair of 3rd-round picks and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

Greenard began his tenure with the Eagles by being placed on the PUP list.

“Eagles Pro Bowl LB Jonathan Greenard is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a pectoral injury he recently suffered,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on July 29.

“Eagles pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard, who was acquired in a trade this offseason and received a 4-year, $100M contract, recently suffered a pectoral injury while lifting and will begin training camp on the PUP list,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “The team believes the injury is not significant and he should be back sooner than later.”

Greenard Could Be Solution to Edge Rusher Issues

Greenard, 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, could be the dominant edge rusher the Eagles were missing in 2025 as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook put Greenard at the top of his list of breakout stars in 2026. The Eagles originally intended to bring back edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, but he left for a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers — the largest contract in franchise history.

“Greenard’s inclusion might seem misplaced to those who already understand how good he is,” Shook wrote. “At 29 years old, how much better can he get? Well, after Greenard posted just three sacks in an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, Minnesota sent him packing for Philadelphia, where the Eagles were happy to welcome one of the most consistently underrated edge rushers in the NFL … he joins a front that includes Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and he will rush opposite the incredibly athletic Nolan Smith. He’s playing for defensive mastermind Vic Fangio. All of the ingredients are there for Greenard to produce a remarkable rebound season in a defense that saw Jaelan Phillips make a difference as a midseason acquisition and eventually cash in on a nine-figure deal with the Panthers. With all due respect to Phillips, Greenard is an upgrade. You’ll see why this season.”