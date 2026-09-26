Jonathan Greenard Injury Update: When Will $98 Million Eagles Star Return?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been slow on the return of prized edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from an injured pectoral muscle that cost him all of the preseason, training camp, and the 1st 2 games of the regular season.

All of that might be coming to an end in Week 3 with a primetime showdown against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football — the 1st nationally televised game for the Eagles.

Greenard told the media on Saturday that he was “optimistic” that he would make his Eagles debut against the Bears and “I’m ready to go for sure,” but added that the final decision would be up to the medical staff and coaching staff.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also weighed in on Greenard, who the Eagles obtained from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade in April and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

“He’s had a good week,” Sirianni told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “It’s exciting to have him out there. We’ll see where we are at the end of today. Like I said, today’s a very important part of the process, but I feel like he’s had a good week. It brings good energy. I’ve really enjoyed, I mean, I’ve hated that he hasn’t been able to go in for him and for our team, but I’ve really enjoyed being around him on the sideline and what he’s like on a game day. He’s got a lot of knowledge, and he’s really good with his teammates, and that’s been very noticeable to me, and I’m excited when it’s the time to get him back out there. He’s worked his butt off to be able to get back out there as soon as possible.”

History of Injury Issues for Jonathan Greenard

The injury problems that have dogged Greenard throughout his NFL career with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings seem to have followed him to the Eagles.

Philadelphia traded a pair of 3rd-round picks to the Vikings for Greenard in April after he missed 5 games in 2025 with a shoulder injury that required surgery; the Eagles signed Greenard to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension after the trade. That deal included $50 million in guaranteed money.

Greenard, 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, is a dominant player when he’s healthy — as evidenced by consecutive seasons with at least 12.0 sacks in 2023 and 2024. He also missed just 2 regular-season games in that stretch.

Trade Called ‘Worst Offseason Move’ — for Vikings

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called the Vikings trading Greenard to the Eagles 1 of the NFL’s worst deals of the 2026 offseason.

The Eagles gave up a pair of 3rd-round picks for Greenard.

“With Greenard wanting a new contract, a trade made sense,” Barnwell wrote. “However, defensive tackles like Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence landed first-round picks in deals, and edge rusher Maxx Crosby (briefly) netted the Raiders two first-rounders. Did the Vikings really do themselves any favors by waiting until late April to deal Greenard? They landed only a pair of third-round picks from the Eagles. One of those picks was the 98th selection in this year’s draft, and it would be a surprise if the 2027 third-rounder landed anywhere before No. 90. Two late third-round picks isn’t a ton for a player as explosive as Greenard, who was still blowing by people on tape at less than 100 percent a year ago.”