With the Philadelphia Eagles shaking up the wide receiver group this season, everybody beyond DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon has a chance to have an impact in 2026.

Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks will gain plenty of attention as notable targets for Jalen Hurts based on their name and how they were acquired.

However, Eagles Insider Geoff Mosher wants to shine a light on a former undrafted prospect, Darius Cooper, before the Eagles get to training camp next month.

Philadelphia Eagles Insider Hypes Up Sleeper WR For 2026 Season

Cooper isn’t exactly unknown on a local scale.

Last season, he was a training camp and a preseason standout for the Eagles. After making a name for himself, becoming something of an offseason darling, Cooper made the Eagles’ 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Unfortunately, Cooper was placed on the injured reserve in September. He didn’t get a chance to build on his resume early, but Cooper didn’t go catch-less as a rookie.

In 13 games, Cooper caught nine passes as an Eagles rookie. He totaled 92 yards, scoring zero touchdowns.

Play

“He has a compact build and his play strength really showed at camp,” Mosher wrote on Cooper at the Philly Voice.

“Cooper also showcased an understanding of how to get open despite lacking top-end speed. There’s really no reason he can’t make the 53 again with another strong camp and even elbow his way into 11- and 12-personnel packages, especially if he can repeatedly win on the outside in camp.”

Eagles WRs Room After AJ Brown Trade

AJ Brown is no longer in the mix for the Eagles’ wideout group.

After growing disgruntled over the past two seasons, Brown forced his way out of Philadelphia. He was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

DeVonta Smith is the top beneficiary of Brown’s absence. After playing WR2 for all but one season of his NFL career, Smith is back in the driver’s seat, becoming Jalen Hurts’ top wideout.

The Eagles have high hopes for some of their other newly-acquired players, like Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks, and Makai Lemon, but nothing is guaranteed.

Elijah Moore, Samori Toure, Quez Watkins, Johnny Wilson, Cooper, and others all understand that a standout preseason could do wonders for their career in Philadelphia this season. After getting plenty of attention last year, Cooper is already gaining the proper hype to put him in the right position early on.