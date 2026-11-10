Eagles Insider Raises Notable Vic Fangio Concern After Jordan Davis Trade

Following the shocking blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, one Eagles insider weighed in on the Jordan Davis departure with an eye-catching observation.

“This is a clear indication that the Eagles believe this will be Vic Fangio’s last season,” said Eagles On SI’s John McMullen. “Fangio always wants a pure nose tackle so he can play his variable fronts if needed.”

That’s not exactly another shocking idea to toss into the mix of the shocking Eagles season. During the 2025 NFL offseason, there were reports that suggested the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was considering retirement.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case. Fangio is back for another season, but the Eagles are surely making it difficult for him to stick around for longer.

Entering the bye week, the Eagles are 2-7, with a seven-game losing streak, and developing a seller’s mindset.

The Eagles are unlikely to enter a full-on rebuild for years to come, but it might take some time before the Super Bowl window is back open. Fangio has been around the NFL since the 80s, so he might consider calling it a career before the Eagles’ next run.

For the time being, everything about Fangio’s future is pure speculation. For what it’s worth, the Eagles are rumored to have an extension ready for Moro Ojomo this upcoming offseason, which is something that Fangio publicly called for during training camp over the summer.

Therefore, prioritizing Ojomo over Davis isn’t some anti-Fangio move. But considering Davis fits Fangio’s scheme–while Ojomo is more flexible–it might be an easier transition with Ojomo up front next to Carter than it would’ve been with Jordan Davis, who struggled with consistency in the pass-rushing game.