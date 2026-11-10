Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Insider Raises Notable Vic Fangio Concern After Jordan Davis Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Following the shocking blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, one Eagles insider weighed in on the Jordan Davis departure with an eye-catching observation.

“This is a clear indication that the Eagles believe this will be Vic Fangio’s last season,” said Eagles On SI’s John McMullen. “Fangio always wants a pure nose tackle so he can play his variable fronts if needed.”

That’s not exactly another shocking idea to toss into the mix of the shocking Eagles season. During the 2025 NFL offseason, there were reports that suggested the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was considering retirement.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case. Fangio is back for another season, but the Eagles are surely making it difficult for him to stick around for longer.

Entering the bye week, the Eagles are 2-7, with a seven-game losing streak, and developing a seller’s mindset.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles are unlikely to enter a full-on rebuild for years to come, but it might take some time before the Super Bowl window is back open. Fangio has been around the NFL since the 80s, so he might consider calling it a career before the Eagles’ next run.

For the time being, everything about Fangio’s future is pure speculation. For what it’s worth, the Eagles are rumored to have an extension ready for Moro Ojomo this upcoming offseason, which is something that Fangio publicly called for during training camp over the summer.

Therefore, prioritizing Ojomo over Davis isn’t some anti-Fangio move. But considering Davis fits Fangio’s scheme–while Ojomo is more flexible–it might be an easier transition with Ojomo up front next to Carter than it would’ve been with Jordan Davis, who struggled with consistency in the pass-rushing game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Eagles News

More Heavy on Eagles News ↓