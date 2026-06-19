Going into training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hold a battle for Jalen Hurts’ backup position.

While Tanner McKee seemed like the sure No. 2 on the depth chart for the 2026 NFL season, Andy Dalton has recently challenged that.

Some see it as a sign that McKee has simply been outplayed by the longtime veteran in OTAs and minicamp. Others see it as a signal that McKee might not make it to the regular season due to a trade.

In a recent rundown of trade ideas for the Eagles to consider before July, Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr presented an idea for McKee to head to Arizona.

Eagles Insider Gives Realistic Return In QB Mock Trade With Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are a passer-needy team at the moment. There is a contract dispute with Jacoby Brissett. Gardner Minshew has experience, but he’s had an inconsistent career, which included a stop as a backup for the Eagles.

Then, the Cardinals have a polarizing rookie in Carson Beck. If Arizona believes in the development of McKee, then Kerr suggests that McKee could be acquired from the Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

It’s not a flashy trade for Eagles fans, who likely want to see Josh Sweat make his return to the City of Brotherly Love in any trade with the Cardinals, but it would be a positive return on investment for Howie Roseman.

The Eagles initially spent a sixth-round pick on McKee, selecting him 188th overall out of Stanford. Developing him for a few years and getting a higher pick out of him could be considered a win.

Tanner McKee’s Eagles Career

With McKee, it’s been more hype than results.

In 2023, McKee didn’t register any stats as a rookie. During the 2024 NFL season, McKee appeared in just two games, playing a full matchup, which the Eagles won.

He finished the season with 30 completions (66.7%). McKee threw for 323 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His lone start drove up his trade value over the next year.

In 2025, McKee got in four games, but started just one of them. He played in the regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders. McKee didn’t have the same success, which sent his value back down. Over the course of the year, McKee completed 55.8% of his passes for 274 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Philadelphia is an organization that probably values backups more than most.

They clearly have thought highly of McKee over the past two seasons, hence why the asking price for a trade is rumored to be high. However, having McKee take third-string reps hasn’t done much positive for his trade value after he left a bad taste at the end of the 2025 NFL season.