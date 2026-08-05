One player the Philadelphia Eagles have been consistently linked to during the 2026 NFL offseason is Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher is clearly a trade block candidate for the struggling franchise, and the Eagles have always shown plenty of interest in taking on top edge rushers when they are available.

A recent report from Raiders camp regarding Crosby is something worth paying attention to from an Eagles perspective.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Intriguing Update About Rumored Trade Target

“Crosby’s return to the field left some teammates mesmerized by how he looked explosive despite not participating in the offseason program,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden recently reported.

“For the five-time Pro Bowl selection, his presence during the first week of camp was a testament to the work he put into the recovery process to get to this point.”

Crosby entered the NFL offseason with a knee injury. He underwent surgery in January. As expected, the Raiders entertained trade offers for Crosby, and even accepted one from the Baltimore Ravens. The deal infamously fell through due to the Ravens’ concern about Crosby’s medicals.

Clearly, Crosby has healed well. At least, that’s what the Raiders want everybody to know. While they have expressed a willingness to keep Crosby, Las Vegas’ status as a rebuilding franchise could lead the defensive end to want out of there in due time.

Does Crosby Still Make Sense For The Eagles?

The Eagles made a notable move to acquire Jonathan Greenard in the offseason.

The 2024 Pro Bowl edge played for the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings previously. Before playing in just 12 games during the 2025 season, Greenard had a 12-sack season with the Vikings in 2024. Before that, he logged 12.5 in 15 games with the Texans.

The Eagles are clearly sold on what Greenard brings to the table. They invested an additional $100 million in him after trading for him. However, Greenard is already dealing with a setback, which has put his training camp availability on hold. Week 1 is already up in the air for Greenard after he just missed a chunk of action in 2025.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office don’t need to rush to make any major decisions right away, especially when it comes to a high-paid player, but if the defensive line struggles with availability early on again, Crosby will certainly be a name linked to the Birds.