After leaving the Philadelphia Eagles for the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has garnered plenty of trust from his team.

When Rodgers packed up and parted ways with the Eagles, Philadelphia knew they had let a good one go. The Vikings are appreciating what they have, revising Rodgers’ contract with a “help us, help you” move.

Ex-Eagles Champ Gets Important News With Vikings

“The Vikings are revising the contract of CB Isaiah Rodgers, converting playtime incentives (up to $1.5M) to signing bonus as a nod to his status as a proven starter. It will also create additional cap room, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday, September 11. “Rodgers, 28, started 15 games in 2025, due $5M this year.”

With the Vikings, Rodgers appeared in 17 games, which marked a career-high in a single season. As mentioned above, he started in 15 of those games.

During his first season with the Vikings, Rodgers racked up a career-high 66 tackles, with four of them going for a loss. He deflected four passes and snatched an interception, which went for an 87-yard touchdown.

While the Vikings struggled as a whole in 2025, Rodgers was a bright spot. In 2026, the Vikings hope to land back into NFC contention.

Isaiah Rodgers’ Run With The Eagles

Before getting to Philadelphia in 2024, Rodgers played out the first three seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Eagles, he appeared in 15 games, picking up three starts. Rodgers combined for 26 tackles and deflected four passes. He also returned eight kicks for 225 yards.

In the playoffs, Rodgers batted down three passes, produced six tackles, and had a key fumble recovery, which went for 40 yards in the Divisional Round victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles run helped Rodgers secure his two-year, $15 million deal with the Vikings. His performance beyond the Super-Bowl winning season in Philadelphia is just adding more rewards to his account.