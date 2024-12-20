Veteran Eagles OT Predicted to Land in AFC South

If you have been unlucky enough to stumble across a Tennessee Titans game this year — and didn’t automatically switch the channel — you probably got to see starting quarterbacks Will Levis or Mason Rudolph running for their lives.

While the Titans are bottoming out at 3-11 under first year head coach Brian Callahan, you can be sure they’ll make moves in the offseason that start with improving the offensive line — and they’ll have some flexibility to do so with a respectable $63 million in estimated salary cap space.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks a cost effective move to improve the roster right away would be to add veteran Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll in 2025 free agency, bringing in a player who could either start or add depth at multiple positions right away depending on Tennessee’s needs.

“The biggest issue is at right tackle where Nicholas Petit-Frere has not taken the step forward Tennessee would have hoped,” Ballentine wrote. “Drafting someone is going to require another learning curve, so seeking a free-agent option might be best. Jack Driscoll has put together some good film in limited action with the Eagles. He would be a great depth addition at minimum.”

Driscoll: Veteran Role Player Knows How to Win

Don’t underestimate the appeal of not just Driscoll but all of Philadelphia’s free agents following the season because one consistent year to year is that NFL teams are desperate to bring winners onto their rosters.

Driscoll, 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, fits the bill. He was a fourth round pick (No. 145 overall) out of Auburn in the 2020 NFL draft and played in 54 games with 17 starts over his first 4 seasons, including playing in all 17 games in 2022 and 2023.

The Eagles have already let Driscoll go into free agency once, when he signed a 1-year, $1.79 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in March 2024 but was released as part of the team’s final roster cuts in training camp.

Driscoll signed with the Eagles several weeks later and was put on the active roster in October. He’s played in 10 games in 2024 and the Eagles sit at 12-2 and are on a 10-game winning streak headed into Week 16.

Estimating Driscoll’s Payday in 2025

One thing Driscoll has done with his play in 2024 — other than extending his career by another year — is likely earn at least a slight raise in 2025.

If we’re looking for a comparison to the kind of money Driscoll might ask for and receiver in free agency, one good example would be veteran Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, who signed a 1-year, $2.8 million contract in March 2024 — money we can reasonably think the Titans might offer Driscoll.

Right now, the Titans are projected to have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft but have so many holes to fill on the roster it is almost impossible to put priority on one position.

They also don’t have a high enough pick to take either of the “elite” quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft in Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who are being projected as the top 2 picks.