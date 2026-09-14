Eagles Departed Free Agent Opens up on ‘Embarrassing’ Week 1 With New Club

Defensive end Jaelan Phillips left the Philadelphia Eagles for a giant payday. But as a result, he landed with an organization, the Carolina Panthers, which hasn’t posted a winning record in nearly a decade.

Granted, the Panthers won the NFC South last season and appear to be capable of tremendous growth this fall. Carolina, though, didn’t show that in Week 1.

Phillips and the Panthers defense allowed 59 points Sunday against the Chicago Bears. It broke the team’s record for most points allowed in a single game.

After the performance, Phillips expressed his displeasure with the afternoon for his new defense.

“59 is an ugly, ugly score to put up as a defense,” Phillips told reporters. “So, it’s embarrassing. But at the end of the day, you know, I do think that it’s a good opportunity for us.

“It’s a critical moment in the sense that, you know, getting beat this badly as a defense is really going to define us moving forward in terms of the urgency that we have to make corrections and to get better, so you know it’s all good, man.”

Jaelan Phillips, Panthers Give Up 59 Points to Bears

Getty Defensive end Jaelan Phillips and the Carolina Panthers allowed 59 points against the Chicago Bears on Sunday during Week 1.

Phillips probably put it best when he called the Carolina defense “ugly.”

The Bears set a new franchise record for most points scored in a Week 1 contest Sunday. Chicago amassed 291 yards on the ground with six rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Caleb Williams also threw for 269 yards and two additional scores.

That’s not at all how Phillips likely foresaw his debut going with the Panthers.

Carolina signed Phillips away from the Eagles in March. The Panthers outbid just about everyone’s contract projections to land the defensive end. Phillips received a 4-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed.

For that amount, the Panthers clearly have high expectations for Phillips. He posted three total tackles, including one for loss and a quarterback hit in his Carolina debut.

Eagles Defense Outlasts Commanders Without Jonathan Greenard

Getty Former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips called his new team’s Week 1 defensive performance embarrassing.

The Eagles had to pivot elsewhere after Phillips departed for the Panthers. That was disappointing for the team, but the Eagles also seemed pretty content to not match the offer the defensive end received from Carolina.

Instead of Phillips, the Eagles added two other external edge rushers. First, they signed Arnold Ebiketie. Then, the team acquired veteran Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings.

Greenard has been dealing with a pectoral injury since July. So, he’s been unable to do anything for the Eagles yet. He sat out Sunday’s game versus the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, Ebiketie had one tackle.

Those aren’t encouraging signs that the Eagles have actually properly replaced Phillips for 2026. But the good news is Philadelphia did still defeat Washington in Week 1 24-22. The Eagles had one sack and two tackles for loss in the victory.

The Eagles will have to generate more pressure going forward. Getting Greenard on the field could be extremely key for the Eagles accomplishing that goal.