Former Eagles Star Facing High Expectations After $120 Million Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t want to part ways with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.
In fact, they probably wanted to make him the highest-paid defensive player in franchise history.
In a case of sticker shock, and to quote perennial New York City mayoral candidate Jimmy McMillan, the price was just too damn high.
Not only did Phillips get swept away by the Carolina Panthers in free agency, but he also did so with the largest contract in franchise history — a 4-year, $120 million contract that sent expectations into the stratosphere.
According to The Athletic’s Joseph Person, Phillips’ deal comes with the expectation he will lift a defense that squeaked into the playoffs last season to 1 that dominates the up-for-grabs NFC South Division in 2026.
“The Panthers made Phillips the highest-paid player in franchise history with a four-year, $120 million contract, a high price for a player who hasn’t notched more than seven sacks since his rookie season,” Person wrote. “(General Manager) Dan Morgan and (head coach) Dave Canales are betting that Phillips’ pressure rate will result in more production for everyone after the Panthers tied for 30th in 2025 with 30 sacks.”
That’s a big bet — and 1 that history tells us won’t likely pay off.
Phillips Called ‘Worst’ Free-Agent Signing
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called out Phillips’ massive new deal — which included $80 million in guaranteed money — as the NFL’s “Worst Free Agent Signing” in the 2026 cycle.
Phillips spent just a half-season with the Eagles after they traded a 2026 3rd-round pick to the Miami Dolphins at the 2025 NFL trade deadline for the 6-foot-5, 266-pound former 1st-round pick.
“Of the five biggest contracts given out in free agency this year, three went to edge-rushers, with Jaelan Phillips getting the biggest of the lot when the Carolina Panthers gave the 26-year-old a four-year, $120 million contract,” Davenport wrote. “Thirty million a season is a lot to give a player whose career high in sacks (8.5) came as a rookie with the Miami Dolphins in 2021. But the fact that only New York Giants edge-rusher Abdul Carter had fewer sacks last year with more than 50-plus pressures isn’t the only issue with Phillips. His pass-rush win rate last year with the Philadelphia Eagles was under 10 percent, and he has a lengthy injury history—he ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2023 and tore his ACL the following year.”
Eagles Future at Edge Rusher Still Looks Murky
There is nothing certain about the future for the Eagles at edge rusher, although they’ve spent the offseason trying to solidify what was mostly a weak spot in 2025.
First, the Eagles traded their 2026 and 2027 3rd-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. Philadelphia promptly signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension — likely the money they were willing to spend on Phillips.
After Greenard, the Eagles could have a rising star in 2024 3rd-round pick Jalyx Hunt, who became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the Eagles in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in 2025.
Beyond those 2, there’s veteran edge rusher and former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr., who took a big step backwards in 2025 by missing 5 games due to injuries.
Smith had a breakout season in 2024 with career highs in sacks (6.5) and TFL (8), but saw those numbers fall to 3.0 sacks and 1 TFL in 2025 — he’s also now dealing with the added pressure of an untimely offseason arrest.
Former Eagles Star Facing High Expectations After $120 Million Deal