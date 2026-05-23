Former Eagles Star Facing High Expectations After $120 Million Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t want to part ways with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

In fact, they probably wanted to make him the highest-paid defensive player in franchise history.

In a case of sticker shock, and to quote perennial New York City mayoral candidate Jimmy McMillan, the price was just too damn high.

Not only did Phillips get swept away by the Carolina Panthers in free agency, but he also did so with the largest contract in franchise history — a 4-year, $120 million contract that sent expectations into the stratosphere.

According to The Athletic’s Joseph Person, Phillips’ deal comes with the expectation he will lift a defense that squeaked into the playoffs last season to 1 that dominates the up-for-grabs NFC South Division in 2026.

“The Panthers made Phillips the highest-paid player in franchise history with a four-year, $120 million contract, a high price for a player who hasn’t notched more than seven sacks since his rookie season,” Person wrote. “(General Manager) Dan Morgan and (head coach) Dave Canales are betting that Phillips’ pressure rate will result in more production for everyone after the Panthers tied for 30th in 2025 with 30 sacks.”

That’s a big bet — and 1 that history tells us won’t likely pay off.

Phillips Called ‘Worst’ Free-Agent Signing

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called out Phillips’ massive new deal — which included $80 million in guaranteed money — as the NFL’s “Worst Free Agent Signing” in the 2026 cycle.

Phillips spent just a half-season with the Eagles after they traded a 2026 3rd-round pick to the Miami Dolphins at the 2025 NFL trade deadline for the 6-foot-5, 266-pound former 1st-round pick.