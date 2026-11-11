Jaguars Blasted for ‘Worst Trade in Years’ With Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to go all-in before the NFL’s trade deadline — not only did they not move their most tradeable asset, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., but they also mortgaged their future for a pair of defensive stars: Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

It’s the trade for Davis that NFL pundits have found particularly galling, with the Jaguars giving up their 2027 1st-round pick and 2029 2nd-round pick.

“This is the worst trade we’ve seen in years,” ESPN’s Ben Solak said on the Leaguewide podcast on Tuesday night.

Did Eagles Get 1st-Round Pick for 3rd-Worst DT?

Much of the consternation over the Jaguars giving up that kind of draft capital is that Davis has, at times, been the third-best interior defensive lineman on his own team behind NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo.

“The Eagles’ general manager is known for winning trade deals, and he did it again with this one,” Solak wrote on Wednesday. “To get a first- and a second-round pick for Davis, who has been an early-down run stuffer without much pass rush value to this point in his career, is astonishing work. At last season’s trade deadline, Quinnen Williams returned first- and second-round picks as well — arguably a better first, in that it was the better of the Cowboys‘ and Packers’ 2027 picks. Before this season’s deadline, Jeffery Simmons returned the Titans‘ two first-round picks. Simmons leads all defensive tackles in sacks (six), and Williams is tied for third (five). Davis is tied for 35th with 1.5.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Talks Jordan Davis Trade

Davis was one of the most beloved Eagles in recent memory — something that came across when head coach Nick Sirianni talked about sending away the former 1st-round pick and Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles signed Davis to a 3-year, $78 million contract extension in March.

“I will miss, greatly and dearly, Jordan Davis,” Sirianni said on Tuesday — one day after the trade. “And that’s a bond that we’ll have our entire lives. You know I love him. I’ll miss him. He gave so much to this place.”