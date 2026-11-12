Hours after it was reported that Jordan Davis was going to join the Jacksonville Jaguars, the now-former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle was seen at the airport by himself, leaving to join his new team.

When Davis broke his silence after the trade, he admitted that he was disappointed. However, Davis had to look forward to going from a 2-7 situation with the Eagles to landing on a 6-2 Jaguars team that made a win-now move for him.

With reality setting in, Davis was all smiles when cameras caught him walking around and taking a look at his new team at Jaguars practice.

The veteran tackle is in a better place now, but he admitted that the emotions hit hard after the trade was finalized.

Jaguars’ Jordan Davis Admits Strong Emotions After Trade From Eagles

When Davis caught up with reporters on Wednesday (November 11), he didn’t keep his feelings about the trade under wraps.

“On the way to the airport to Philly, I had a moment where I tried not to cry… I tried not to cry. Obviously, the time I spent in Philly, I have grown so much. I would never sit there and turn my back on Philly. I don’t have any hate, I don’t have any bad blood against them, it’s just the business of it all,” Davis told reporters.

The 26-year-old’s emotions are understandable. After all, the Eagles are all Davis knows from a professional football standpoint.

Coming out of Georgia in 2021, Davis was the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Eagles. He’s currently in the middle of his fifth NFL season, and each of his 73 games, plus nine postseason outings, has been spent with the Eagles.

Back in March, the Eagles signed Davis to a three-year deal. He thought he would stay in Philly for at least three more seasons. Instead, two and a half years of that contract will be spent on the Jaguars, barring any future moves.

The Eagles opted for draft assets, trading Davis to the Jags for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Davis, of course, didn’t force his way out and didn’t want to leave. But he’ll get a chance to help a team through a competitive year. Davis hopes he’s hunting for a second Super Bowl this season.