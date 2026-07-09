As the Philadelphia Eagles approach training camp, they have a possible holdout on the roster in the veteran defensive lineman, Jalen Carter.

As Carter is going to want a new deal before the 2026 NFL season, it’s unclear what his participation level will be before he signs on the dotted line.

In the meantime, Carter was recently ranked as the third-best defensive tackle in the NFL, according to ESPN’s poll, which includes opinions from executives, scouts, and coaches.

That’s the same spot as last season, showing no sign of notable regression. However, one coach did anonymously call out the veteran tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Jalen Carter Called Out By Anonymous NFL Coach

“He flashes 10 times a game but gets dragged far too often by average players,” an NFL coordinator told ESPN.

In addition to that statement, “several evaluators” noted that while Carter can be seen as a game-wrecker, he doesn’t pose that threat on every snap.

“A few voters said Carter is not the best defensive lineman on his own team, opting for Jordan Davis instead,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Should The Eagles Be Concerned?

The delay of Carter’s extension surely makes it feel like the Eagles at least have some level of concern regarding the defensive tackle’s future.

At this stage of his career, there is no question that Carter is one of the top players at his position. But his injury concerns over the past season are a red flag. Apparently, effort is questioned at times as well.

Carter played in just 11 games last year. He had issues with both of his shoulders, and needed a surgical procedure to take of it.

Carter’s season didn’t end early, but he was clearly affected by his setbacks. After registering 42 tackles, 16 hits on the QB, and 4.5 sacks during the 2024 NFL season, Carter produced 33 tackles, 12 QB hits, and 3.0 sacks in 2025.

Still, it was a Pro Bowl-caliber year for the veteran. He’s got two Pro Bowl nods in three years. Most critcisms surrounding Carter are typically valid, but that shouldn’t take away from the fact that he’s been dominant for the Eagles right out of the gate.