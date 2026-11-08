The numbers might be underwhelming this season, but the New York Giants aren’t going to downplay Jalen Carter and the Philadelphia Eagles’ pass-rushing unit.

If JJ McCarthy and the Giants want to keep the ball rolling with their NFC East lead, they have to keep Carter in check.

As Carter gets prepared for the division rivalry, he shared some thoughts on McCarthy after the Eagles’ final practice session of the week.

Jalen Carter Delivers JJ McCarthy Compliment Before Eagles-Giants

McCarthy’s NFL career is still very young and it has had its ups and downs, but that doesn’t mean much to Carter. He doesn’t overlook the Giants’ passer.

“He’s a dog, man,” Carter told reporters.

“I’ve been watching him for a minute. He’s over there doing his thing. You know, got his opportunity. He’s taking fully, man. Great quarterback. You know, we just got to do our best to stop him.”

Obviously, Carter isn’t going to offer a deep dive into how the Eagles are going to slow McCarthy down, but the defensive tackle stated that “awareness” will be key to keeping McCarthy from stunning the Eagles’ defense.

Carter paid some respect to the “guy that’s in front” of him. Knowing the Giants are going to bring some extra heat to the veteran defensive tackle, that’s what Carter is focused on first and foremost.

JJ McCarthy’s Giants Run

Following an injury to Jaxson Dart early on, the Giants didn’t want to give up on the season so early.

They like Jameis Winston, but as a vocal leader, who is a backup. With McCarthy struggling to win a starting spot with the Vikings, the Giants reached out for a value trade.

McCarthy has been with the Giants for three games now. He is 1-0 in his lone start. Overall, McCarthy has completed 31 passes with the Giants. He has totaled 495 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Sunday’s action against the Eagles marks the second start for McCarthy this year.