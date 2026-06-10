Before the Philadelphia Eagles reached minicamp on Tuesday, June 9, the team held a handful of OTA sessions.

Since the sessions were considered voluntary, not every player tends to show up. Sometimes absences don’t mean anything. When a player like Lane Johnson was announced away from the team, nobody thought anything of it.

Sometimes, absences can raise eyebrows. Jalen Carter’s absence didn’t generate a ton of noise over the past week, but his lack of participation at minicamp is becoming slightly concerning.

Jalen Carter’s Eagles Minicamp Status Sparks Contract Speculation

As the Eagles worked through the first of two mandatory sessions before breaking until next month, it was reported that Jalen Carter was not taking part in any team drills.

via Brandon Lee Gowton on X: Jalen Carter not taking part in team drills. Byron Young working on Eagles first team DL.

Carter was doing just enough not to generate any concerns about a notable injury. However, the limitations on what he was doing caused some questions that haven’t received any answers beyond speculation at the moment.

The Jalen Carter Speculation

Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal speculated that Carter’s lack of participation is “probably because of shoulder recovery.”

While Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP noted that Carter’s presence was a “good sign” for where Carter stands with the Eagles in terms of possibly getting a new deal done, former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese believes there is some form of a holdout going down.

“You have to think there is [a contract] coming,” Reese said on 94WIP on Tuesday.

“He’s going to have to practice eventually. He probably went through individual drills and just sat out of everything else. It is definitely notable. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. I don’t know if I would do it until the ink is dry.”

Carter is on a four-year contract, which has a fifth-year option available. Although he’s under contract through 2027, the star defensive lineman is likely interested in securing a long-term deal before going through another season.

Since joining the Eagles, Carter has played in 43 games. Over three years, Carter has generated 13.5 sacks, 108 tackles (25 for a loss), and 37 quarterback hits.

The fact that Carter is present and participating even in a limited fashion is a good sign. In an ideal situation, the Eagles would satisfy Carter with a new deal before training camp. So far, it’s unclear how close the two sides are to getting something done.