It will only be a matter of time before the Philadelphia Eagles have to come to an agreement with the star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter.

Since winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles have been preparing to break the bank on Carter’s new deal, but they haven’t been quick to lock him up long-term.

Back on June 19, one of Carter’s peers landed a massive contract, which raised a big question in Philadelphia: Will Jalen Carter get Jeffery Simmons money?

The deal was for $105.8 million over three years. Over $100 million is guaranteed.

Eagles’ Jalen Carter Gets Hit With Unfortunate Contract Prediction

Opinions about what the Eagles should do with Carter are all over the place.

Some see Carter as worth a deal in that ballpark or better. Others believe that Carter’s production and injury history don’t warrant that kind of money right now.

Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski of the PhillyVoice issued his thoughts, which explain why the Eagles might be hesitant.

“In my opinion, he does not deserve to be paid more than Jeffery Simmons,” Kempski wrote on July 11.

“Simmons is the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL, and he is deserving of that deal. If Carter and his representation think they should be paid more than Simmons, then a deal probably won’t get done, in my opinion.”

Jalen Carter’s Eagles Career

After three seasons in the NFL, the tape says that Carter is dominant.

On paper, Carter doesn’t look like the best interior defensive lineman in the league. He notched his career-high sacks during his rookie effort with 6.0 in 2023.

The 2025 NFL season was a low for him (3.0 sacks in 11 games). Simmons played 15 games in 2025 and notched 11.0 sacks.

But to compare the two, Simmons’ first three seasons in the league included totals of 13.5 sacks, 135 tackles, and 32 hits on the QB.

Carter’s numbers for years 1-3 are 13.5 sacks, 108 tackles, and 37 hits on the quarterback. Simmons panned out to be the best seven years in. Carter started out very similarly through his first few seasons.

The red flags can’t be ignored, but Carter will still earn a massive payday when it’s all said and done.

“There are concerns,” Kempski finished. “But he’s also probably the most talented player on a team full of star players.”

With training camp approaching, Carter and the Eagles should be coming to a conclusion soon.