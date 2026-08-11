Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles will take a trip to New England to face the New England Patriots in multiple practice sessions and a preseason game.

Tensions could be high, considering the Eagles just sent one of their most outspoken stars to the defending AFC Champions.

While the defensive tackle Jalen Carter plans to bring the edge to the joint practices, he makes it clear that the Eagles are going to do what they can to find the right balance of trying to dominate while steering clear of any altercations.

Jalen Carter Gets Honest On NFL Camp Fights Before Eagles-Patriots Practice

“I’m going to come out and play my game, and have fun,” Carter told reporters on Tuesday, August 11.

“Try to bring that little edge toward people, boosting the D-line or the whole defense, or the whole team at that. If I was going to get into any altercations, I don’t try to start them, I just finish them and then move on with my day.”

While Carter seemed interested in “trolling” reporters with the topic of training camp altercations, he kept the conversation, he stayed in the pocket with the reality of the situation.

“I pretty much know the lines where there’s a little pushing, but it really ain’t too much I can do,” Carter added. “You know, it’s football. It’s never fighting. That’s the main thing–we don’t want to fight–we want to get contact and get aggressive. Fighting is the last thing we want to do.”

When it comes to Carter, he doesn’t have a squeaky clean reputation in the league. However, Carter has just one ejection throughout his three-year NFL career. It occurred during the Week 1 matchup between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys last season. Seconds into the game, Carter received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was tossed from the game.

Seeing as though that’s his only real punishment, the Eagles likely trust Carter to keep his cool during joint practices, which take place on August 19 and August 20.