Eagles Get Bad News On All Pro DT That Could Cast Super Bowl Appearance Into Doubt

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ team strength; for the duration of GM, Howie Roseman’s tenure; has been the trenches.

The Eagles had the top graded offensive line in the NFL in 2024, according to PFF; and on the opposite side of the ball boasted the #8 run defense, lead by interior d-line destructors, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Carter in particular has had an excellent sophomore season, racking up what could be the first of many Pro Bowl appearances, in addition to a selection to the second team All Pro.

The “playbook”; if the existence of one can be said to truly exist; to beating Patrick Mahomes – the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX opponents this Sunday, is pressure up the middle. And with the team a man down in the middle of the offensive line – regular left guard, Joe Thuney, is filling in at LT, whilst backup, Mike Caliendo, will sub in at guard – the interior pressure from Carter and Davis could be one of the core keys to victory for Philadelphia.

However, the Eagles got some brutal news on Wednesday afternoon, when Ian Rapoport reported that Carter is suffering from illness.

#Eagles standout DL Jalen Carter missed his media availability today because of an illness, I’m told. We’ll learn later about whether he participated in practice and if so, how much. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2025

