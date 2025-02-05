Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Get Bad News On All Pro DT That Could Cast Super Bowl Appearance Into Doubt

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jalen Carter
Getty
Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ team strength; for the duration of GM, Howie Roseman’s tenure; has been the trenches.

The Eagles had the top graded offensive line in the NFL in 2024, according to PFF; and on the opposite side of the ball boasted the #8 run defense, lead by interior d-line destructors, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Carter in particular has had an excellent sophomore season, racking up what could be the first of many Pro Bowl appearances, in addition to a selection to the second team All Pro.

The “playbook”; if the existence of one can be said to truly exist; to beating Patrick Mahomes – the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX opponents this Sunday, is pressure up the middle. And with the team a man down in the middle of the offensive line – regular left guard, Joe Thuney, is filling in at LT, whilst backup, Mike Caliendo, will sub in at guard – the interior pressure from Carter and Davis could be one of the core keys to victory for Philadelphia.

However, the Eagles got some brutal news on Wednesday afternoon, when Ian Rapoport reported that Carter is suffering from illness.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More to follow.

 

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Khari Blasingame's headshot K. Blasingame
Ian Book's headshot I. Book
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Nick Gates's headshot N. Gates
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
Charles Harris's headshot C. Harris
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nicholas Morrow's headshot N. Morrow
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Get Bad News On All Pro DT That Could Cast Super Bowl Appearance Into Doubt

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x