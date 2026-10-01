Jalen Carter Injury News Keeps Concern In Play For Eagles vs Rams

Another Philadelphia Eagles season is being plagued by injuries to the star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter.

Since the first week of the 2026 NFL season, Carter has been dealing with a wrist issue, which he claimed wouldn’t take him off the field.

While that’s been the case, it’s clear that Carter is not dealing with an easy fix. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the veteran tackle has a hairline fracture in his wrist.

“Carter suffered the injury in Week 1 and has played with a soft cast the last two games. His playing time has decreased, although he’s still playing the most at his position,” McLane added in his report.

When reporters asked defensive coordinator Vic Fangio about his thoughts on Carter’s progress while dealing with the injury, he noted that Carter has “done better” than he thought so far.

Social Media Reactions To Jalen Carter’s Injury Update

Some fans dished their thoughts on the latest report on X:

Let’s talk sports: Just sit him out until he’s 100%

Justin Vasari: He’s never healthy.

Unphiltered Birds: How is he always hurting his wrists, hand or shoulders? Is his technique bad to where it’s making him more injury prone?

SneakGeek: Idk why they just don’t IR him for 4 weeks

JayNoz: Play him this week sit him the next two

Baylee Andrews: The excuses NEVER end for Carter!

Jalen Carter’s Eagles Season So Far

Carter is a major part of the Eagles’ defense. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the defense is struggling, as the veteran defensive tackle has been quiet throughout the first few weeks, outside of his clutch sack in Tennessee.

Through three games, Carter has seven tackles, one hit on the QB, and a sack. Considering what he just signed for, the expectations are set high for him.

The Eagles have invested $152 million, with over $105 million guaranteed in Carter. They are banking on Carter being a franchise player for years to come.

Unfortunately, they are rolling the dice with his health. The good news is that Carter isn’t missing time. He missed a handful of action last year, appearing in just 11 games. The injury isn’t ideal, but it hasn’t forced any absences yet.