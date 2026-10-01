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Jalen Carter Injury News Keeps Concern In Play For Eagles vs Rams

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Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after being defeated by the Chicago Bears in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Another Philadelphia Eagles season is being plagued by injuries to the star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter.

Since the first week of the 2026 NFL season, Carter has been dealing with a wrist issue, which he claimed wouldn’t take him off the field.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While that’s been the case, it’s clear that Carter is not dealing with an easy fix. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the veteran tackle has a hairline fracture in his wrist.

“Carter suffered the injury in Week 1 and has played with a soft cast the last two games. His playing time has decreased, although he’s still playing the most at his position,” McLane added in his report.

When reporters asked defensive coordinator Vic Fangio about his thoughts on Carter’s progress while dealing with the injury, he noted that Carter has “done better” than he thought so far.

Social Media Reactions To Jalen Carter’s Injury Update

Jalen Carter
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Some fans dished their thoughts on the latest report on X:

Let’s talk sports: Just sit him out until he’s 100%

Justin Vasari: He’s never healthy.

Unphiltered Birds: How is he always hurting his wrists, hand or shoulders? Is his technique bad to where it’s making him more injury prone?

SneakGeek: Idk why they just don’t IR him for 4 weeks

JayNoz: Play him this week sit him the next two

Baylee Andrews: The excuses NEVER end for Carter!

Jalen Carter’s Eagles Season So Far

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Carter #98 and Jaelan Phillips #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Carter is a major part of the Eagles’ defense. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the defense is struggling, as the veteran defensive tackle has been quiet throughout the first few weeks, outside of his clutch sack in Tennessee.

Through three games, Carter has seven tackles, one hit on the QB, and a sack. Considering what he just signed for, the expectations are set high for him.

Eagles DT Jalen Carter
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles have invested $152 million, with over $105 million guaranteed in Carter. They are banking on Carter being a franchise player for years to come.

Unfortunately, they are rolling the dice with his health. The good news is that Carter isn’t missing time. He missed a handful of action last year, appearing in just 11 games. The injury isn’t ideal, but it hasn’t forced any absences yet.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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