Jalen Carter Reveals Playing Plans For Eagles vs Titans After Injury

After one week of regular-season action, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense has a few setbacks to worry about.

The team’s $152 million tackle, Jalen Carter, is among the group of players who are currently dealing with an injury.

For Carter, it’s a wrist injury that has kept him limited. Will it be a major concern come Sunday, when the Eagles pay a visit to the Tennessee Titans?

Jalen Carter Addresses Injury Setback

Following Thursday’s practice session on September 17, Carter told reporters that he planned to play on Sunday.

While the veteran tackle is sporting a sort of cast on his wrist in practice, Carter doesn’t believe it will be an issue.

“I look fine out there wearing it,” Carter said. “Just minor adjustments and I’m still out there practicing and ready to play. . . . I’m still going to have to strike, grab and play the run and pass rush. That’s pretty much it. I can’t let it affect me.”

Jalen Carter vs Commanders

After missing the entire preseason for resting purposes, Jalen Carter debuted against the Commanders in Week 1.

The veteran tackle produced three tackles–but he didn’t get to the quarterback for any hits or sacks.

For the most part, it was a quiet afternoon for Carter, who is typically a game-wrecker. The fact that he injured his wrist is a sign that he was bothered during the matchup.

Eagles vs Titans Week 2

The Eagles’ defense had a shaky performance against the Commanders.

While they played strong throughout the afternoon, their fourth-quarter showing certainly wasn’t up to their standard. In Tennessee, the Eagles are facing an offense that entered the new year struggling.

Facing the New York Jets, the Titans saw Cam Ward throw 19-for-32, totaling 140 yards. He was sacked three times. On the ground, the team rushed 14 times for a combined 68 yards.

The Titans scored just 10 points in their loss against New York.

The Eagles can’t find themselves falling into a trap, but they’ll go into the game as clear favorites. For a recovering Carter, Week 2 will be a good opportunity for him to bounce back, while he figures out how to maximize his presence while dealing with his setback.