When it comes to the top players in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter enters the 2026 season ranked No. 29 overall, according to the league’s annual Top 100 list.

During the recent reveal, there was a lengthy speaking segment from Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who was highly complimentary of Carter’s game.

Eagles Star Jalen Carter Gets Intriguing Comment From Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

According to Crosby, some member of the Raiders staff really wanted Carter to end up with them. Crosby was putting on his best recruiting effort to get him in the building.

“The guy that I was begging and pleading with when he was coming out. Coach Marinelli, he was calling me every day, ‘Make sure they’re getting Jalen. Call him, let them know, get him in the building, sit down with him.’ I did all of those things because Marinelli believed in him that much, and I was able to sit and watch the film,” Crosby said.

“He’s just one of those guys that’s so disruptive, it’s not even about technique, it’s the fact that his will to destroy the dude in front of him is scary. I respect the hell out of him. He’s got a different type of strength and violence that’s terrifying for any interior lineman trying to stop him.”

Jalen Carter’s NFL Dominance

The 25-year-old defensive tackle was one of the best players coming out of the NCAA in 2023. The Eagles selected Carter at No. 9 during the NFL Draft.

While Carter’s stats don’t jump off the page (108 tackles and 13.5 sacks over three seasons), the tape doesn’t lie. He was one of the most dominant players in football, and every well-respected veteran in the league knows it.

Three years in, Carter is a Super Bowl champion, All-Pro lineman, and a two-time Pro Bowler.

The Maxx Crosby Connection

Crosby’s quote could go a long way if the Raiders are looking to move him again. Since last season, the Eagles have been connected to the 28-year-old defensive end.

Being in a rebuild, the Raiders would be wise to move on from Crosby, while he could still generate a notable return. The Raiders initially planned to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for the 2026 season, but Baltimore backed out.

Crosby’s desire to play alongside Carter would have to happen in Philly. The former Georgia tackle just signed a lucrative long-term extension, tying him to the Eagles for several more seasons. The Crosby-Eagles talks have been quiet lately, but it could be a conversation worth revisiting in the future.