Blockbuster Jalen Carter Trade Scenario Emerges on Social Media

The NFL is officially in the slow period of the league’s schedule. But there wasn’t much slow about the Philadelphia Eagles regarding star defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Saturday.

More than one pundit suggested the San Francisco 49ers as a potential destination for Carter in a trade from the Eagles.

An X account that provides San Francisco sports updates, Coach Yac even had a trade proposal. In a hypothetical trade pitch, the Eagles sent Carter to the 49ers for two first-round picks and a 2027 third-rounder.

Hours later, NFL podcast host Larry Krueger argued the 49ers would be a perfect match for Carter.

Carter has two years remaining on his rookie contract. But whether or not the Eagles will offer him an extension is already in the news cycle.

If the Eagles don’t extend Carter a new deal, he is an obvious trade candidate.

Could Eagles Trade Jalen Carter to 49ers?

The 49ers invest in defensive linemen about as much as the Eagles do. San Francisco general manager John Lynch has also previously made blockbuster moves to acquire defensive linemen too.

So it’s not surprising the 49ers have emerged as a potential Carter suitor.

The bigger question is whether the Eagles would actually entertain offers.

In early June, SI on Eagles’ Jeff Kerr reported Philadelphia declined an opportunity to trade Carter in a package that would have sent Myles Garrett to the Eagles. With that in mind, a trade involving the defensive tackle seems rather unlikely.

If the Eagles aren’t willing to give up Carter for a 2-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, is there any trade package the Eagles would agree to with Carter?

It’s still a question, though, in large part because Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Eagles are balking at a long-term deal with Carter.

“Philadelphia is telling you what you need to know with its actions. The Eagles have always been aggressive paying their own, in large part because they know that the earlier you do the deal, the better the price you’ll get,” wrote Breer on Wednesday.

“So the fact that we’re into June without Jalen Carter having a deal is notable.”

Breer then compared Carter to the George Pickens situation with the Dallas Cowboys. The insider suggested that like the Cowboys with Pickens, the Eagles want to see a little more Carter growth from a character perspective before signing him to a long-term deal.

Do Eagles Need to See More From Carter Before Signing a Long-Term Deal?

The Pickens situation is an interesting comparison for the Eagles and Carter. But there’s a major difference. Carter isn’t entering a contract year.

This March, Pickens was set to be an unrestricted free agent. The Cowboys prevented the receiver from negotiating with other teams by using the franchise tag.

Dallas hasn’t signed the receiver to a long-term extension because the team essentially wants to see if Pickens can repeat his 2025 campaign.

Carter is entering his fourth year and then has his fifth-year option for 2027. While the Eagles do nail down extensions early, they have plenty of time still with Carter.

This spring, the Eagles signed fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis to an extension. That contract didn’t come until after Davis’ fourth year.

It’s certainly worth asking if the Eagles will be able to pay a premium salary for two defensive tackles. But the fact Carter doesn’t have a deal yet isn’t an indication the Eagles aren’t keep him long term.

Davis is a year ahead of Carter, who could get his extension next spring.

It’s June, though — the time to devise hypothetical trades. More are likely to come over the next few weeks involving Carter because of Breer’s report.