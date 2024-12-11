Jalen Hurts Has 2-Word Response To Brandon Graham Amidst AJ Brown “Drama”

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts vs. Miami Dolphins

It seems like the Philadelphia Eagles can always manage to muster intra-team controversy, no matter how good the current situation.

Vying for the #1 seed in the NFC, just one game behind the 12-1 Lions, the Eagles are without question one of the most dominant teams in the NFL – presently the 3rd most favored team win the Super Bowl behind only Detroit and Kansas City.

Light Shed On Possible Troubles In Paradise On Eagles’ Offense

Yet, after AJ Brown‘s public irritation with the state of the stalling passing game attack, legendary Pro Bowl defensive end, Brandon Graham, stated on Philly sports radio that there may be a recent rift between Jalen Hurts and his All-Pro teammate.

“I know 1 is trying and 11 could be better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed.” Brandon Graham gives insight to the AJ Brown/Jalen Hurts drama: pic.twitter.com/RcouHPGK43 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 9, 2024

Graham did later apologize for his candid, insider remarks, noting that his intention was not to reflect the pair’s relationship in a poor light, but the damage had, sadly, already been done.

On Wednesday, the Eagles’ franchise QB spoke to the media to clear up the comments made by Graham regarding his and Brown’s professional and personal relationship, per Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Jalen Hurts on his relationship with AJ Brown “We’re good” Says he has spoken to AJ since Brandon’s comments pic.twitter.com/k4pqipP0w6 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 11, 2024

Who Is Really To Blame For The Eagles Low Passing Totals

When asked about how the pair were, Hurts nonchalantly mentions that they are “all good”, before detailing the pair’s conversation since the public outing of their alleged falling out.

“We’ve spoken. I think in the end Brandon… knows he spoke out of place, he knows that… This is about the team in the end, I think overall that’s where my focus is, I think thats where everyone’s focus is at heart, and trying to do his best for the team – and ultimately everyone cares about the team’s success. So whenever something happens, whenever it is, I look at myself first, because everything starts and ends with me.”

Hurts acknowledges that he certainly has aspects of his game to work on, despite no doubt being a high-end, NFC Championship-winning quarterback.

But in some aspects, it does potentially feel like the reduction in the usage of the pass is more scheme-related that a blame lying on the shoulders of the former Alabama & Oklahoma star.

Hurts has completed the highest percentage of his passes in 2024 over any other season as a pro, eclipsing his former best season in 2022 (65.3) by nearly two percentage points. He also has the highest passer rating (102.4) and has thrown the fewest interceptions (5) since becoming the permanent full-time starter in 2021.

In addition Philadelphia, unsurprisingly, also leads the NFL in rushing yards/game, racking up a whopping 190.5 yards per bout in 2024, over 10 more than the Derrick Henry-led rushing juggernauts, the Baltimore Ravens (179.5)

So perhaps Brown should shift his attention away from Hurts and towards the offensive staff calling the plays – but at 11-2, it seems unlikely that any party (outside of Brown) is wanting to radically alter this winning formula.