Latest Report Shines New Light on Bad Blood Between Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown

There was already speculation that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown don’t get along.

But now, that speculation has seemingly been confirmed.

According to a report from TMZ, Hurts didn’t attend Brown’s wedding over the weekend — and it’s possible he may not have even been invited.

“Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was NOT at the wedding of his longtime friend and current NFL teammate A.J. Brown, TMZ has learned,” the outlet reported.

“Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that despite knowing each other for years and playing on the same team … we’re told Jalen didn’t make the lavish beachside ceremony. However, it’s unclear if he was invited.”

It was also reported that none of Brown’s other teammates attended his wedding either.

Trouble’s Been Brewing Between Hurts, Brown for a While

The QB-WR duo have been friends for a while.

They’ve known each other since high school, and Hurts worked feverishly to get Brown to join him at Alabama but he ultimately chose Ole Miss.

But despite their close friendship, things reportedly started getting rocky between them last season amid the Eagles’ offensive struggles.

“Brown and Hurts have a long history,” Dianna Russini, formerly of The Athletic, wrote. “High school and college friends turned NFL teammates, Hurts is the godfather to Brown’s daughter, Jersee. A former teammate once described them as ‘an old married couple,’ but I’m told they’re not that close these days. Like any friendship, life happens. Family responsibilities, the grind of being pros, shifting priorities.

“They’re friendly, but as one Eagles player described it: ‘It’s functional, professional.’ And here’s the reality: A No. 1 receiver wanting the ball more isn’t breaking news. Just ask the other current undefeated team what it was like dealing with a frustrated wideout.”

Things seemingly haven’t gotten any better this offseason, as Brown has been the subject of some of the NFL’s most rigorous trade discussions.

He’s expected to be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1.

Eagles Players Also Frustrated With Jalen Hurts

While the tension between Hurts and Brown has seemingly been building, so too has the strain between Hurts and the rest of his teammates.

ESPN recently published a report with multiple anonymous sources close to the Eagles essentially blaming Hurts for the team’s failures last season.

That report lines up with what Russini reported during the season about Hurts erring on the side of caution during games rubbing his teammates the wrong way.

“After doing some digging and asking people inside the Eagles building, it was explained that multiple offensive players have grown frustrated with Jalen Hurts’ approach this season, particularly against zone coverage,” Russini wrote. “They believe he’s become hesitant in tight windows, leaning on checkdowns or scrambles instead of trusting what’s open downfield.

“Philadelphia ranks 30th in pass attempts. The result? Pass catchers become disinterested. Any top receiver I’ve covered in this league has said the same thing: They spend hours getting open. When the ball doesn’t come their way, frustration follows.”