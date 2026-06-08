The NFC East is home to some of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the NFL, for better or for worse.

While Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the most accomplished team in the division throughout the Hurts era, the quarterback tends to face more criticism than most when it comes to the media on a national and even local scale.

After a season full of offensive struggles, not even a change with the playcaller instills new confidence in Hurts from some NFL writers heading into the 2026 NFL season.

On Sports Illustrated’s “100 bold predictions” list for next season, Hurts’ name popped up with a negative prediction. It was assumed he would throw the “fewest touchdown passes” of any starting quarterback in the NFC East.

Jalen Hurts Gets Bad Prediction After Eagles’ Major Changes

“New season, new offensive coordinator and no AJ Brown. That means new challenges for Jalen Hurts, in addition to the old ones which never seem to have left him behind,” SI’s Conor Orr wrote.

“I don’t think the Eagles will move on from Hurts after this season, but the team continues to add meaningful depth behind the Super Bowl champion.”

In 2025, the Eagles’ offense faced a ton of criticism, especially when it came to the passing game. At the end of the year, Kevin Patullo was fired as the offensive coordinator after just one season.

During the down year, Hurts was second in the NFC East for passing touchdowns. He threw 25 touchdowns in 16 games.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the way with 30 touchdowns in 17 games. The rookie Jaxson Dart threw 15 touchdowns in 14 games, while Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, and Josh Johnson totaled 19 touchdowns throughout a disappointing season for the Washington Commanders.

Is Jalen Hurts The Only QB With A Bad Prediction On The List?

Unfortunately, that is the case.

Being the only NFC East starter with Super Bowl appearances and an MVP nod on the NFL’s biggest stage doesn’t seem to help here.

Hurts was predicted to be outscored in the air by Prescott, Daniels, and Dart in 2026. Meanwhile, those three all received positive predictions (for the most part).

Dart’s name pops up twice (the second time for political reasons). The good prediction for the Giants was that the sophomore quarterback would lead all NFL QBs in rushing yards in 2026. That’s another area that Eagles fans will want to see Jalen Hurts rival.

As for Jayden Daniels, he is getting talked about as a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate. After dealing with setbacks in 2025, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn’t lost support as one of the top young QBs in the game.

Lastly, there’s Dak Prescott, who was predicted to break the Cowboys’ single-season touchdown record, which he holds. Although he came up short by nine touchdowns in 2025, the Cowboys’ passer is assumed to be primed for a strong season in 2026.