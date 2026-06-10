When it comes to the relationship between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, the veteran wide receiver claims that the two grew apart during their four seasons playing together on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts spoke for the first time since Brown was traded to the New England Patriots nine days later, on June 10, and claimed he would not challenge that description of where they are at off the field.

Clearly, both stars were ready to move on. They will get the opportunity to do so in 2026, which is something Jalen Hurts looks forward to doing.

Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence On Eagles’ AJ Brown Trade With Patriots

Following the Eagles’ second and final mandatory minicamp session on Wednesday, Hurts addressed the media and spoke on the trade.

“I’ve always been focused on the collective, and I’ve always put my energy towards that,” Hurts told reporters.

As far as the “disappointment” factor goes, regarding Brown’s exit, Hurts doesn’t seem interested in dwelling on that too much.

“You know, you come into it, and you have a sense of pride, and how it began, and what we were able to accomplish, it’s the same thing that I said last time, nothing can take that away. For the great things that we did, now it’s time to focus on achieving great things with this new iteration of this team,” Hurts added.

AJ Brown’s History With Jalen Hurts

The relationship between Hurts and Brown was well-documented.

The two were excited to link up as teammates in 2022, when the Tennessee Titans sent Brown to the Eagles during the NFL Draft.

Right out of the gate, Brown and Hurts clicked on the field. They both had MVP-caliber years throughout their first run as a duo.

Brown caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

The Eagles were crowned NFC Champions that same year. Although they lost in the Super Bowl, the Eagles were back on the Super Bowl stage two seasons later. That time around, they won it all.

Brown left the Eagles with 5,034 yards, 32 touchdowns, and three All-Pro nods. He was a two-time NFC Champion and one-time Super Bowl champion.

While Brown’s exit from Philadelphia is premature, neither side seems to be disappointed. It’s become clear that the seperation is for the best, and the Eagles can move forward still knowing that their 2022 trade turned out to be a success.