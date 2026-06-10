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Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence On Eagles’ AJ Brown Trade With Patriots

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Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 and A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When it comes to the relationship between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, the veteran wide receiver claims that the two grew apart during their four seasons playing together on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts spoke for the first time since Brown was traded to the New England Patriots nine days later, on June 10, and claimed he would not challenge that description of where they are at off the field.

Clearly, both stars were ready to move on. They will get the opportunity to do so in 2026, which is something Jalen Hurts looks forward to doing.

Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence On Eagles’ AJ Brown Trade With Patriots

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Jalen Hurts #1 talks with A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Following the Eagles’ second and final mandatory minicamp session on Wednesday, Hurts addressed the media and spoke on the trade.

“I’ve always been focused on the collective, and I’ve always put my energy towards that,” Hurts told reporters.

As far as the “disappointment” factor goes, regarding Brown’s exit, Hurts doesn’t seem interested in dwelling on that too much.

“You know, you come into it, and you have a sense of pride, and how it began, and what we were able to accomplish, it’s the same thing that I said last time, nothing can take that away. For the great things that we did, now it’s time to focus on achieving great things with this new iteration of this team,” Hurts added.

AJ Brown’s History With Jalen Hurts

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 29: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds the George Halas Trophy with A.J. Brown #11 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31 to 7. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The relationship between Hurts and Brown was well-documented.

The two were excited to link up as teammates in 2022, when the Tennessee Titans sent Brown to the Eagles during the NFL Draft.

Right out of the gate, Brown and Hurts clicked on the field. They both had MVP-caliber years throughout their first run as a duo.

Brown caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

The Eagles were crowned NFC Champions that same year. Although they lost in the Super Bowl, the Eagles were back on the Super Bowl stage two seasons later. That time around, they won it all.

Brown left the Eagles with 5,034 yards, 32 touchdowns, and three All-Pro nods. He was a two-time NFC Champion and one-time Super Bowl champion.

While Brown’s exit from Philadelphia is premature, neither side seems to be disappointed. It’s become clear that the seperation is for the best, and the Eagles can move forward still knowing that their 2022 trade turned out to be a success.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence On Eagles’ AJ Brown Trade With Patriots

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