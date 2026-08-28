Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Called Out for One Reason He Isn’t the Most Clutch QB

There are many reasons to love what Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has done for his team over the last six years.

Hurts has been a proven winner, with over 68% of his starts ending in wins and a Super Bowl title in the 2024 season. He has always come up big in the most important games of his NFL career.

While Hurts has his pros, many people will find plenty of flaws in his game. Usually, his clutch play isn’t on the list of flaws, but one stat might explain why he isn’t up there with the elite.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Isn’t One of the Most Clutch QBs in the NFL

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon ranked the top 10 most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Hurts found himself outside the top 10 for one reason.

“The three-time Pro Bowler has a 104.2 third-down passer rating in the second half of one-score games since 2023. And in the fourth quarter of one-score games during that span, he’s rushed for 34 first downs (ranking second among all NFL players). The problem? He has a league-high nine interceptions under those circumstances the last three years.”

During his NFL career, Hurts has led 10 fourth-quarter comebacks and 13 game-winning drives. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls and was Super Bowl MVP after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is Jalen Hurts Being Overlooked as a Clutch QB?

Hurts has done a lot of good things throughout his NFL career, but not being in the top 10 for clutch QBs feels wrong. There is more to the story than what is being shown.

It’s another example of how Hurts is viewed differently because people believe he has flaws in his game. They aren’t looking at the whole picture or the success he’s had.

This is a good thing about Hurts: the Eagles haven’t really needed him to be clutch too often. Philly has won at least 11 games in each of the last four seasons, so they are winning a lot.

Many will say the defense or the running game carries the Eagles in a lot of their contests. It’s rare that Hurts would get any credit for winning a game.

Hurts is used to it by now, and the Eagles have been good about ignoring it. They know what they are capable of and can find different ways to win games no matter what.

No matter what anyone says, Hurts steps up and makes the big plays when he needs to. The Eagles and the fan base have full confidence in him. When the ball is in his hands, he can make magic happen.