Jalen Hurts Made Eye-Opening Confession After Eagles Landslide Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to move forward from their stunning 27-7 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Philly’s offense struggled with less than 250 yards and three turnovers in the loss. While Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to carry the team, his third-quarter interception and zero second-half points doomed them to their first loss of the year. He finished with 153 passing yards, 25 rushing yards, and a rushing score in the loss.

Losing a game is never easy, especially at the start of the season. Hurts is looking at this from a different perspective that might surprise some people.

Jalen Hurts’ Point of View After Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Hurts spoke with the media for the first time since the Bears loss. He talked about how tough losing can be, but also shared its benefits.

“I hate it more than anything in this world. But at the same time, we need it,” Hurts said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “It’s something that is natural and part of the process of winning. To win, you have to lose. You have to build resilience and character within that, reflecting on that, choosing to learn from it.”

For the season, Hurts has completed 64.4% of his passes for 620 yards and 5 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He has also rushed for 87 yards and 1 touchdown in three games.

Jalen Hurts is Taking the Positive Out of Eagles Losing

It was a humbling moment for the Eagles, as they try to get things right from that game. That was a bit of a reality check, though, as it showed what has gone wrong with the Eagles in 2026.

A combination of missed tackles and assignments doomed the defense in a way that it hasn’t before. The offense still seems to be finding its footing in Sean Mannion’s offense and needs to avoid the turnovers that have plagued them over the last two weeks; five of them, to be exact.

Hurts, though, is the guy who can always help the Eagles out of a funk. He’s always been the spark plug that helps Philly bounce back from a loss and get back on track.

They needed the loss, though, as they get themselves ready for their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams enter the game with a 1-2 record and are coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Both teams desperately need a win to keep their season from going off the rails. The Eagles and Rams had Super Bowl hopes before the season began, and now there is doubt about both of them. Philly wants to make sure they are on the right side of that coming up.