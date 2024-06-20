Eagles Projected to ‘Regret’ Recent Blockbuster Contract

Former Philadelphia Eagles No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz peaked during the team’s run to the Super Bowl during the 2017-18 season. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon suggested the Eagles could be seeing a similar scenario with current quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On June 19, Gagnon constructed a list of recent blockbuster NFL contracts that teams are likely to regret. Gagnon included Hurts’ extension with the Eagles on the list.

“That fantastic 2022 campaign may have been an anomaly for a quarterback who wasn’t a big factor as a rookie, was good-not-great as a sophomore and came back to earth with an uneven 2024 season,” Gagnon wrote. “It’s possible we’ve seen the best of him, and that the league has figured him out to an extent.”

Following their Super Bowl appearance in February 2023, the Eagles signed Hurts to a 5-year, $255 million contract with $179.4 million guaranteed.

After finishing second for the MVP award in 2022, Hurts threw 15 interceptions in 2023. He also saw decreases in his yards per pass and yards per carry averages along with his completion percentage.

The Eagles collapsed late last season as Hurts struggled. Philadelphia lost five of its last six regular season games in 2023. During that stretch, Hurts had 5 touchdowns with 5 interceptions and averaged just 6.5 yards per pass.