Jalen Hurts Gets Critical Message From Eagles GM

Going into the 2026 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t have an extension in place.

Typically, teams like to lock up their franchise quarterbacks early. Considering the Eagles haven’t done that with Hurts just yet, some might view that as a sign the Eagles are looking at the upcoming season as make-or-break for Hurts.

The Eagles’ General Manager Howie Roseman addressed that idea on September 2.

Howie Roseman Addresses Jalen Hurts’ Make-Or-Break Season Narrative

“I don’t agree with that,” Roseman told 94WIP when asked if that was the case.

“I think that the bottom line for us, in the positions that we’re in, and really for all our fan base, is winning football games, and all the guy does is win football games, and that includes our head coach as well. You know, and I think that for me, the barometer is winning football games. In terms of what Jalen does, he’s another guy with a tremendous track record. All he does is go out and play good football.”

Hurts has been the Eagles’ starting quarterback since his sophomore effort in 2021.

Since that season, the Eagles have posted a 56-22 record. They’ve been to the playoffs every year, made two NFC Championship appearances, and gone to the Super Bowl twice. Hurts and the Eagles lost the first Super Bowl appearance, but won the second. Hurts was the MVP of the game.

“Really excited to have him as our quarterback,” Roseman continued.

“Excited about this season and what we have going forward. And I know there are a lot of fan bases out there that would love the results that we’ve had with him as our starting quarterback.”

The Eagles In 2026

Next season’s goal is getting back to the playoffs and finding better success.

After winning the Super Bowl two years ago, the Eagles followed up with a Wild Card loss against the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.

Hurts is well aware of the fact that team success will ultimately allow him to secure his next contract. As long as he keeps driving in wins with the Eagles, he shouldn’t have any issue securing another extension in due time.