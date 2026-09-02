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Jalen Hurts Gets Critical Message From Eagles GM

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Going into the 2026 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t have an extension in place.

Typically, teams like to lock up their franchise quarterbacks early. Considering the Eagles haven’t done that with Hurts just yet, some might view that as a sign the Eagles are looking at the upcoming season as make-or-break for Hurts.

The Eagles’ General Manager Howie Roseman addressed that idea on September 2.

Howie Roseman Addresses Jalen Hurts’ Make-Or-Break Season Narrative

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles yells before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I don’t agree with that,” Roseman told 94WIP when asked if that was the case.

“I think that the bottom line for us, in the positions that we’re in, and really for all our fan base, is winning football games, and all the guy does is win football games, and that includes our head coach as well. You know, and I think that for me, the barometer is winning football games. In terms of what Jalen does, he’s another guy with a tremendous track record. All he does is go out and play good football.”

Hurts has been the Eagles’ starting quarterback since his sophomore effort in 2021.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Since that season, the Eagles have posted a 56-22 record. They’ve been to the playoffs every year, made two NFC Championship appearances, and gone to the Super Bowl twice. Hurts and the Eagles lost the first Super Bowl appearance, but won the second. Hurts was the MVP of the game.

“Really excited to have him as our quarterback,” Roseman continued.

“Excited about this season and what we have going forward. And I know there are a lot of fan bases out there that would love the results that we’ve had with him as our starting quarterback.”

The Eagles In 2026

Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots Joint Practice
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Next season’s goal is getting back to the playoffs and finding better success.

After winning the Super Bowl two years ago, the Eagles followed up with a Wild Card loss against the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.

Hurts is well aware of the fact that team success will ultimately allow him to secure his next contract. As long as he keeps driving in wins with the Eagles, he shouldn’t have any issue securing another extension in due time.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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