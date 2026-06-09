Going into the 2026 NFL season, Jalen Hurts will be under a microscope as he plays in a new offensive system, while missing his All-Pro wideout, who was traded to the New England Patriots.

Despite Hurts’ success with the Eagles over the years, the down performance in 2025 has created a lack of confidence in the quarterback’s long-term outlook with the Eagles.

The Eagles could soon begin thinking about giving Hurts an extension, but the team is likely waiting to see how his 2026 performance pans out.

One Philadelphia-based radio host believes the idea that Hurts’ job is on the line is too ridiculous, just two years after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts Critics Get Strong Message After Eagles’ Disappointing Season

“I think it’s a fair thing to say that Jalen needs to improve on last year, yes, he needs a better year than last year. But a better year to stay here? No,” 97.5 The Fanatic’s John Kincade said last week.

Even when told to zoom out and look at the last three years, the case was made simple.

“The third-straight year–the first of those three years they won the damn Super Bowl, and he was the Super Bowl MVP. He balled out when they needed him to do it. You’re talking about a three-year window. The third year is mythical, because we don’t know what happens yet. And in the first year, they won the damn Super Bowl, and he was the MVP. I can’t believe it.”

The host went on to claim that conversations like this are why the Philadelphia sports market tends to lure in some negative feedback.

“It’s why we have this reputation because there are 20 other cities, minimum, that would say, ‘Are you freaking kidding me?’ Two of the last four years in the Super Bowl, we got a quarterback, and people are trying to run him out of town?” he added.

Eagles Legend Seth Joyner Chimes In

It’s not just radio hosts and select fans, even legends of the organization are dishing in their thoughts on Hurts’ future as well.

The legendary linebacker agrees with Kincade’s rant.

“This is the epitome of why we can’t have good things in Philly! Because we’re never satisfied or grateful for the blessings and good things that come our way!” Joyner said on X, in response to the clip.

I agree wholeheartedly John! This is the epitome of why we can't have good things in Philly! Because we're never satisfied or grateful for the blessings and good things that come our way! What other city's sports talk stations embody this nonsense with their successful QBs! They… https://t.co/JNrYkwPstC — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) June 8, 2026

“This generation of Birds fans are spoiled; the success of the #Reid era, and SBs in 17′, 22′, 24′, have given them amnesia! Go back to the mid 70s and work your way to the 2000s for some perspective! Be careful what you wish for! Because drafting a new QB is no guarantee for a super explosive passing game!”

Jalen Hurts Has To Be Better

The star quarterback will tell you that himself.

In 2025, Hurts passed for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He completed 64.8% of his passes, which was a 4.0% drop from 2024.

Along with his passing, Hurts had a down year on the ground as well. Since 2021, Hurts has produced at least 600 yards rushing each season. In 2025, he rushed for just 421 yards. Being one of the more versatile quarterbacks in the game, fans and analysts would like to see Hurts get back to being more of a dual-threat.

The idea that the upcoming season serves as a make-or-break year for Hurts is a major talking point heading into minicamp. Only time will tell if that’s truly the case.