Jalen Hurts Dating History: No, He’s Not Married

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts has never been married, and he’s only been linked to his now-fiancee Bryonna Burrows.

Hurts will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2025.

His dating and relationship history are limited to one woman, at least publicly: Burrows.

When Hurts became engaged to Burrows in September 2024, Essence broke the news and published a photo showing them standing on a beach with a violinist in the background.

According to US Weekly, Hurts found his “true love” at the University of Alabama.

Here’s what you need to know about Jalen Hurts’ dating history and timeline.

Jalen Hurts Draws Attention From Women But Appears to Have Eyes Only for His Fiancee Bryonna Burrows

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025.

In October 2023, the couple appeared on the red carpet together at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City, according to US Weekly, which reports they’ve generally kept their relationship under wraps.

Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, told Essence that he draws a lot of attention from women online, so she doesn’t post about him much on Instagram.

 

If she does, she told Essence, “I get all the DMs, and I’m like, Hey, that’s my little bro. Everybody gotta chill. He’s a mixture of Kobe Bryant and Beyoncé.”

She noted his penchant for privacy (no girlfriends appear on his Instagram page), telling Essence, “Jalen gives you so little in public. Even when you’re talking to him, you want more. You don’t really know him. He’s not intentionally secretive but naturally has this elusive I need to know, I need more.”

Essence reported that Hurts and Burrows dated “on and off” while both attended the University of Alabama. “Jalen and Bry made romance look effervescent and victorious,” Essence reported, quoting Hurts as saying, “I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Jalen Hurts’ Fiancee Bryonna Burrows Works for IBM, Reports Say

Jalen Hurts with his girlfriend and soon-to-be wife Bry Burrows.

According to US Weekly, Burrows, who has an MBA, works in artificial intelligence for IBM.

The pair was photographed on the field together in the past.

“Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts!” wrote one fan on X.

According to the Sporting News, “The first time they were spotted together was after the Eagles’ victory over the 49ers in the 2023 NFC championship game.”

According to The Sporting News, Burrows leads a private life and does not have a presence on social media. Her Instagram page is set to private, for example. Her LinkedIn page is now deleted.

Burrows has been captured on TikTok videos on the field with Hurts several times, however.

Although some social media posts say that Burrows and Hurts have a child, there is no confirmation that they have ever had a baby. They were also captured on video at a movie premiere together.

According to the Sporting News, Essence confirmed the engagement of the couple after Burrows was spotted wearing a ring at the Eagles’ Brazil season opener.

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

