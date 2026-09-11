Once again, Jalen Hurts is firing up a new season with a new playcaller on the headset. This year, it’s Sean Mannion taking over at Offensive Coordinator for the fired Kevin Patullo.

Not only is Hurts dealing with another change in personnel, but he’s dealing with a change in the process in how Mannion sees the game and delivers the plays.

Instead of being on the sidelines and having the ability to work with Hurts directly, Mannion will work from the booth. For Hurts, that’s a first.

Jalen Hurts Delivers Honest Thoughts On Eagles’ Latest Change

As the Eagles get prepared for the first week of action against the Washington Commanders, he was asked about Mannion’s decision. The quarterback delivered the reality of the situation.

“For me, I come into the year thinking about breaking down walls of communication and talking and communicating the things that I’m seeing and whatnot,” Hurts told reporters on Wednesday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

“And there is a wall, being in the box, but still, having open dialog, using the red phone, calling if I see something, hearing him out, and I think in all, it’s a part of the process.”

As always, Hurts seems open and optimistic about the process, but it’s clear that there is going to be another adjustment to deal with as the 2026 NFL season progresses.

The Eagles Need To Bounce Back

The 2024 NFL season wasn’t a perfect run for the Eagles’ offense, but they ended the season on a super high note, winning the Super Bowl. That game was an offensive masterclass, and the OC left after.

Patullo’s lone season as the Eagles’ OC was a total flop. At no point did Hurts and the Eagles’ offense show signs of having another turnaround. In 2026, they have a lot of pressure to bounce back, and it starts with Hurts and Mannion.