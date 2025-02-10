Hi, Subscriber

Jalen Hurts Makes First Post-Super Bowl Move Following Historic Win

Winning a Super Bowl is not an experience the majority of us will ever have the pleasure of experiencing.

Make that blowing out the 2 x reigning champions by a three-score margin and winning game-MVP in the process, and the pool of recipients can probably be counted on one hand.

There are a lot of things to do after winning the Big Game – celebrate with your family, drink with your friends, lie in and read all the glowing articles from the media that were intent on bashing your performances just weeks prior.

But Jalen Hurts, the newly minted Super Bowl MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the first quarterback since John Elway to win a Super Bowl after losing his first, had something very traditional in store the day after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Jalen Hurts Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Trip To Disney World

And it won’t just be the game’s MVP in the Magic Kingdom, as multiple Eagles and their families headed down to Florida to enjoy the festivities on Monday afternoon.

Hurts may simply be a big fan of Disney World. Or, perhaps more likely, he is honoring the long-standing tradition of the Super Bowl winners heading down to Orlando the day after winning the game.

This may seem like perhaps not the most obvious place to go the very next day post Super Bowl victory, but generations of quarterbacks have made their way to a ceremonial parade.

Where Does The Disney World Tradition Originate From?

According to ESPN, who are now owned by Disney, the idea came about at a dinner hosted by former Disney CEO, Michael Eisner, after asking some high-flying pilot guests what there plans were next, to which they replied “Well, we’re going to Disneyland”.

That then became an advertising slogan, that first got its bell rung in 1987 when the New York Giants won the Super Bowl.

“Two weeks after that dinner, New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms led his team to a 39-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI (1987) to earn MVP honors. As he walked off the field, a camera crew approached the winning quarterback and asked what he was going to do next. “I’m going to go to Disney World!” he exclaimed.

Simms later said he was paid $50,000 to say the line, which aired the next day in the first commercial of the legendary ad campaign. He and his family were also treated to an all-day experience at the Magic Kingdom, which has become part of the tradition for the Super Bowl MVP.”

Every year, the Super Bowl MVP is paid to say the phrase, and almost each year they subsequently head down for their unofficial parade.

The only notable exception was in 2021, when Tom Brady and co. were unable to attend due to Covid cancellations.

Certainly not the strangest NFL tradition of all time, but also not the most intuitive, it seems that until some other attraction or tagline comes along and promises more financial gain to the Super Bowl MVP, we’ll continue to see them popping up in the Magic Kingdom.

