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Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Drops Statement On LeBron James After Philly Move

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Fanatics Flag Football Classic - Practice and Press Conferences
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Founders FFC attends the Press Conferences during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS)

Less than a week before the Philadelphia Eagles fired up training camp, the Philly sports world landed exciting news. The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the biggest name in basketball, LeBron James, to the city.

Following the first Eagles training camp session on July 29, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about James’ arrival. One of the most prominent players in the city dropped a notable statement.

Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Drops Statement On LeBron James After Philly Move

Fanatics Flag Football Classic

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Jalen Hurts #1 of Founders FFC runs with the ball against the Wildcats FFC and scores a touchdown during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic 2026 at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images for OBB Media – FANATICS STUDIOS )

“I think for what he represents in sports and sports culture, it’s huge, and I think it’s huge for the city of Philadelphia,” Hurts told reporters, according to Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner.

“So, it’ll be exciting to have a figure like that in the city. What he’s done, one of the greatest to ever do it, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Fanatics Fest NYC 2026

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: LeBron James speaks onstage during the mind the game panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

LeBron James signed with the Sixers on a two-season deal on Sunday, July 26. His arrival adds plenty of hype to the 76ers’ upcoming season.

Philadelphia Eagles Right Now

Philadelphia Eagles Mandatory Minicamp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Similar to the Sixers, the Eagles are coming off a season where they dropped out in the playoffs earlier than they had hoped.

While the Eagles didn’t have the same roster shakeup during the offseason, Hurts did see his top target from the past four seasons get moved to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick. As productive as AJ Brown was with the Eagles, it was clear that he was ready to move on. The team was willing to make it happen.

The 27-year-old quarterback is entering his seventh NFL season in 2026. Last year, Hurts tossed for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. After leading the Eagles to an 11-5 record, with a first-round playoff loss, the Eagles are gearing up for a bounce-back effort.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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