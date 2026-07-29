Less than a week before the Philadelphia Eagles fired up training camp, the Philly sports world landed exciting news. The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the biggest name in basketball, LeBron James, to the city.

Following the first Eagles training camp session on July 29, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about James’ arrival. One of the most prominent players in the city dropped a notable statement.

Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Drops Statement On LeBron James After Philly Move

“I think for what he represents in sports and sports culture, it’s huge, and I think it’s huge for the city of Philadelphia,” Hurts told reporters, according to Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner.

“So, it’ll be exciting to have a figure like that in the city. What he’s done, one of the greatest to ever do it, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

LeBron James signed with the Sixers on a two-season deal on Sunday, July 26. His arrival adds plenty of hype to the 76ers’ upcoming season.

Philadelphia Eagles Right Now

Similar to the Sixers, the Eagles are coming off a season where they dropped out in the playoffs earlier than they had hoped.

While the Eagles didn’t have the same roster shakeup during the offseason, Hurts did see his top target from the past four seasons get moved to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick. As productive as AJ Brown was with the Eagles, it was clear that he was ready to move on. The team was willing to make it happen.

The 27-year-old quarterback is entering his seventh NFL season in 2026. Last year, Hurts tossed for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. After leading the Eagles to an 11-5 record, with a first-round playoff loss, the Eagles are gearing up for a bounce-back effort.