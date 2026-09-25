Jalen Hurts Opened Up About ‘Emotional’ Moment Before Eagles Week 2 Win

The Philadelphia Eagles got an important 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, but something happened before the game that had Jalen Hurts emotional.

Hurts finished the game completing 26-of-37 for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 2 interceptions, and added another 16 rushing yards. He made some clutch throws to help his team win.

Some might think he channeled his Steve McNair-style play. Being in Tennessee, it was fitting that Hurts talked about McNair, who was a quarterback he looked up to.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Talks Steve McNair

Hurts spoke to the media for the first time since the win over the Titans. He said it was an emotional moment to be in the same place McNair played.

“Last week was a really good feeling and a bit emotional feeling to pull up to the stadium and see Steve McNair on the wallpaper outside,” Hurts said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “I get to meet MJ, build relationships with him, Tom Brady and all these other guys. Steve McNair is the only one I’ve truly looked up to and watched and been enamored by and never got to meet him. That win was special for that reason, and I was reminded of that when we pulled up to the stadium. It kind of hit me there.”

This season, Hurts has completed 64.5% of his passes for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. He’s added another 62 rushing yards on 12 carries.

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Hurts has been impressive in the new offense run by Sean Mannion. It hasn’t been perfect for Hurts early on, but he is showing good progress in this offense.

He could use some help, though, with the offensive line struggling and the running game being inconsistent. Still, Hurts has proven he can carry an offense on his back and win games when things aren’t perfect.

The Eagles have another chance to prove how good their offense is with Hurts, as they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Their Monday Night Football showdown will be interesting without Caleb Williams playing and Hurts having to carry the star power of the quarterbacks.

It’s the perfect shot for the Eagles to move to 3-0. They face a banged-up Bears offense and a weak secondary. Hurts can take advantage of it and get the ball to DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks for big plays.

Philly’s backfield has some concerns with all three running backs injured going into the game. That means Hurts has to step up again and carry the offense, but that shouldn’t be a problem for him. He’s done it time and time again.