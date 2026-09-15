Jalen Hurts Gets Grade vs Commanders That Should Silence Critics

Who says Jalen Hurts can’t throw the deep ball?

Philadelphia Eagles fans know well that Hurts can consistently make the big plays with his arm, but any chance the league needs a reminder, they will get it.

Following the Eagles’ tight Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, Hurts had one of the highest deep passing grades on the slate. According to Pro Football Focus, just Tyler Shough from the New Orleans Saints graded higher with a 98.2

Hurts was second in line with 96.9. Jared Goff and Geno Smith followed.

An Encouraging Start For The Eagles’ Offense

It wasn’t all perfect for Hurts and the Eagles’ offense on Sunday.

Entering the season with a brand-new system, where most starters didn’t play in any preseason action, there were ups and downs. A lot of the downside came due to the struggling up front.

The Eagles’ offensive line caused Saquon Barkley to get met by defenders in the backfield after handoffs on several plays and allowed many pressures on Hurts, converting to three sacks.

But Hurts took advantage of what he could, and he put together a stellar first performance of the new NFL year.

Jalen Hurts’ Game vs Commanders Week 1

The 28-year-old quarterback threw 25 times on Sunday.

Hurts completed 14 of his passes, totaling 203 yards. He threw three touchdowns and didn’t turn the ball over at all.

The Eagles’ QB also showed value in the ground game. Hurts rushed seven times for 46 yards. His 22-yard run in the second half was a clutch third-down conversion, which contributed to the Eagles sealing the deal with a 24-22 win.