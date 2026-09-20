The Philadelphia Eagles landed another impressive hero effort from the star quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday afternoon in Week 2.

Amid the tight victory, which included another clutch showing from Hurts, the veteran passed the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on a historic Eagles list.

Jalen Hurts Makes History In Eagles’ Win vs Titans

Heading into the game, Hurts had an opportunity to officially have the fourth-most amount of touchdowns in Eagles history.

When Wentz left the program, he was set at 113 touchdowns in 68 games. It’s been a climb for Hurts, who surpassed names such as Sonny Jurgensen, Tommy Thompson, and Norm Snead well before this season, but now there are just three more quarterbacks to chase.

At 115 touchdowns, next on the list is the legendary Randall Cunningham. In 122 games, Cunningham threw for 150 touchdowns. Above Cunningham is Ron Jaworski. The ex-QB tossed 175 touchdowns in 142 games.

At the top of the list is the Eagles Hall of Famer, Donovan McNabb. With 148 games played, McNabb has thrown for 216 touchdowns over his Eagles career.

McNabb, who is generally known as the greatest QB in franchise history, played with the team for 11 seasons. He posted a 92-49-1 record over his career with the Eagles.

Hurts is surely chasing McNabb’s record, as he continues to prove that he’s one of the best QBs the franchise has seen as he navigates through year seven.

Jalen Hurts vs Titans

It wasn’t a picture-perfect day for Hurts, who watched his offensive line struggle with holding Tennessee’s pass rush.

Hurts threw 37 times, completing 26 of his passes for 264 yards. He threw for two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions.

On the ground, Hurts rushed five times for 16 yards. He helped the Eagles secure the 24-20 victory to move to 2-0 on the year. Next week, the Eagles will face the Chicago Bears, and Hurts will get an opportunity to continue building on his Eagles legacy.