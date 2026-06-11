The Philadelphia Eagles will have some big decisions to make regarding player contracts soon. Jalen Hurts is a name that continues to pop up on that front, as he’s getting closer to the end of his deal.

Hurts signed a five-year, $225 million extension with the Eagles while in the midst of his rookie deal.

Since winning Super Bowl LIX MVP with the Eagles, Hurts hasn’t seen a raise. To the public’s knowledge, he hasn’t asked for one.

Many wondered if Hurts and the Eagles would enter negotiations this offseason. When the star quarterback was asked about a possible extension on Wednesday, June 10, he made it clear that the situation won’t be a distraction.

Jalen Hurts Gets Honest On Contract Situation With Philadelphia Eagles

When meeting with reporters on Wednesday after the second day of mandatory minicamp, Hurts made his feelings clear:

“For me, I’m truly focused on being the best I can be right now,” Hurts said, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“That’s where my energy is. There’s a lot of change, as is. I’m focused on this offense. I’m focused on building with Sean and being at my best.”

Does Jalen Hurts Have More To Prove?

It depends on who you ask.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Eagles years ago, Hurts has been a polarizing figure on the team. Even after two NFC Championship victories and a Super Bowl MVP win, Hurts still has his fair share of doubters around the nation.

After putting together what many dubbed a down season in 2025, following the Super Bowl, Hurts is clearly focused on fixing any negative narrative surrounding his game in 2026.

As long as Hurts stays focused on playing within the system and winning games, then the contract situation will work itself out. That’s how it went down the first time.

Since taking over as the Eagles’ starter, Hurts has posted a 56-22 record in the regular season. He has totaled 16,830 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.