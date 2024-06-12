Former Eagles All-Pro Issues Warning to QB Jalen Hurts

One of the biggest keys to the Philadelphia Eagles making another deep trip to the postseason this season is quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to All-Pro form. But first, he may need to repair his relationship with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts wasn’t exactly complimentary of the Eagles head man while speaking to reporters about Sirianni’s coaching style at offseason workouts. Hurts has received criticism from the media for his remarks.

On June 12, the quarterback drew perhaps the most poignant criticism yet from former Eagles All-Pro defensive end Hugh Douglas.

“This is not good for the team,” Douglas said of Hurts’ comments on Wednesday’s 94WIP Midday Show . “This is not good for Jalen Hurts as a quarterback.

“The one thing you don’t want to be in your young career is to be considered a malcontent. Not saying he’s there yet, but Jalen needs to make this relationship work for the betterment of us trying to get to the Super Bowl.”

Douglas continued, arguing Hurts better get on the same page as his head coach or else.

“He needs to get in lockstep with it because at the end of the day, if Jalen is not in lockstep, guess who is not gonna be here if he’s out there beefing with the head coach? Him!” said Douglas.

Douglas was a 2-time All-Pro during his 10-year NFL career. In 2000, he made first-team All-Pro with 15 sacks and a league-leading 21 tackles for loss.

Hurts has earned a Pro Bowl nomination each of the past two years. In 2022, Hurts made second-team All-Pro and finished second to Patrick Mahomes in MVP voting.

Jalen Hurts’ Ripped for Comments on Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

After the late-season collapse in 2023-24, the Eagles made several changes to their coaching staff. Even coaches who still have their jobs, such as Sirianni, have different duties than a year ago.

But when asked about the change for Sirianni, Hurts appeared to find it difficult to say anything positive.

“That’s a great question. I don’t know that I know the answer to it,” Hurts said about Sirianni’s new role, via SI.com’s Eagles Today’s Ed Kracz.

NJ.com’s Cayden Steele argued that Hurts answered a second question on his head coach a little better. But it wasn’t enough to satisfy NFL pundits.

“In a follow-up question, Hurts was asked about what Sirianni’s done well,” Steele wrote. “He paused a few times before explaining that Sirianni has been very intentional with what he says and has been delivering great messages to the team.”

Steele reported Sirianni won’t be as involved on offense with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore running that side of the ball this season. Sirianni is expected to spend “more time overseeing every part of the team.”

Hurts Receiving Criticism Over Sirianni Remarks

Douglas wasn’t the first radio personality in Philadelphia to be critical of Hurts’ comments on his head coach. 94WIP’s Joe DeCamara ripped Hurts, calling him a “baby” on June 10.

“What a pathetic and disgraceful way to answer a question,” DeCamara said. “I think Lurie and Howie are ticked, as they should be.”

DeCamara appeared to have the same conclusion as Douglas — that Hurts is on a dangerous path. DeCamara added in his criticism of Hurts that the quarterback was “playing with some fire.”

Hurts has posted a 25-7 record as Philadelphia’s starting quarterback the past two seasons. But in 2023, he finished with 15 interceptions and the team lost six of its last seven games including the postseason.