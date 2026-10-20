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Did Jalen Hurts Lose Trust In Eagles? Nick Sirianni Addresses Big Question

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NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smile during the trophy ceremony after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

For the remainder of the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

What was initially considered to be calf soreness turned out to be a much more serious diagnosis, which will require at least a three-month recovery for Hurts.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As more information about the situation surfaces, it’s making fans and media wonder if Jalen Hurts could lose trust in the Eagles–specifically the medical team and the front office–since the star quarterback ended up playing in a game with a blood clot.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it on Tuesday, October 20.

Did Jalen Hurts Lose Trust In Eagles? Nick Sirianni Addresses Big Question

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During a 13-minute segment on 94WIP on Tuesday, Sirianni addressed questions ranging from Jalen Hurts to fixing the offensive woes.

When asked whether Jalen Hurts lost trust in the Eagles or not, Sirianni made an assumption–but refused to speak for his quarterback.

“I will never speak for any player or any person. I can only speak for myself. Obviously, Jalen and I have talked throughout this, and you know, I feel good about where Jalen and I’s relationship is and where it stands,” Sirianni said.

“Again, I can’t speak for anybody, but no, I don’t believe so. You guys will, at some point, talk to him and you guys can get it from him.”

What’s Next For Jalen Hurts And The Eagles?

Jalen Hurts
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

For the time being, Hurts will patiently recover.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will continue to try and take advantage of a struggling NFC East division.

Without the star quarterback, the Eagles obviously take a hit, but the Eagles hope to find some stability with Tanner McKee, who they’ve been developing over the past few seasons.

As for the relationship between Hurts and the Eagles, it’s unclear where the quarterback stands. As Sirianni suggests, Hurts will eventually speak on his own terms. For the time being, all parties are simply focused on his recovery.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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