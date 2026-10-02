Jalen Hurts Sees Major Drop After ‘Abysmal’ Eagles-Bears Game

Two hero performances received a golf clap for Jalen Hurts on an NFL.com QB ranking.

One bad showing for the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense against the Chicago Bears on the road on Monday Night Football shot him right down to the fifth tier of QBs.

Going into Bears week, Hurts was ranked No. 13 after wins over the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans.

“Jalen Hurts tossed a couple of interceptions against the Titans, but he also pushed the Eagles to victory with his late-game heroics. With A.J. Brown no longer in the mix in Philly, Hurts’ rapport with DeVonta Smith is among the most enjoyable developments of the early portion of 2026,” wrote Nick Shook.

A lot can and has changed in a week. Hurts was sent down to No. 25, tied for the biggest drop at 12 spots.

The Reason Behind Jalen Hurts’ Fall

“Jalen Hurts began the season by pushing the Eagles to two wins with largely positive play while sprinkling in a few errors, but his showing in Chicago on Monday night was downright abysmal,” Shook explained.

“It wasn’t just the interception; Hurts reverted to the indecisive quarterback who was unwilling to play aggressively enough to lift the Eagles out of the hole they’d dug for themselves (his coach’s crunch-time decisions didn’t help much, either).”

The offense runs through Hurts, so if they do bad, the quarterback will have to take some heat. He’s no stranger to that.

Hurts was outplayed by Case Keenum, who threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns. The one-time Super Bowl MVP totaled 153 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed four times for 25 yards and a score.

The Eagles’ quarterback started well before being taken off the field to be evaluated for a concussion. His backup, Andy Dalton, derailed a strong offensive drive by throwing a red zone interception. Hurts got the unit to bounce back and make it a one-possession game before halftime, but the offense didn’t have any juice in the second half.

Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is the perfect time for Hurts and the Eagles to bounce back. Coming off a 27-7 loss, the Eagles are trying to change the new narrative being built around their team.