Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Has 3-Word Message for Haters After Winning MVP

Fresh from being named MVP of Super Bowl 59, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sent a blunt-yet-potent message to those who’ve doubted him.

In a resounding 40-22 victory over the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts delivered a performance that not only secured his team the Lombardi Trophy, but went a long way to silencing his once-vocal critics.

Against Kansas City, Hurts showcased his growth and resilience as a QB. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, in addition to rushing for 72 yards and another score. He led the Eagles in rushing, taking what the Chiefs’ defense gave him without trying to play hero ball. It was exactly the performance Philly needed from QB1.

Addressing the media after the game, Hurts sent a message to his doubters, who clearly fueled his fire all season. “I can’t control what these people think, but if it takes all the hating, all the scrutiny, all the different opinions for me to be a world champion,” the Super Bowl-winning QB said, via the NFL Network, before adding: “Keep it coming.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ Message to Doubters & Haters Comes After Hurdling Many Obstacles

Throughout his football career, Hurts has faced numerous challenges. From being benched during a college national championship game to transferring schools to find a starting role, and later being drafted in the second round with questions about his passing abilities, the doubts have been persistent.

In the 2018 College Football National Championship in January of 2018, Hurts, then QB for Alabama, struggled in the first half, completing only 3 of 8 passes for 21 yards, leading to a 13-0 halftime deficit. In response, Bama coach Nick Saban made the decision to bench Hurts in favor of freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who led a remarkable comeback, culminating in a 26-23 overtime victory for Alabama.

Hurts remained with Alabama for the 2018 season as Tagovailoa’s backup. But in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, Hurts replaced an injured Tagovailoa and led the team to a 35-28 comeback victory. Following that season, Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he continued to excel.

Now, he’s a Super Bowl champion.

Hurts, Nick Sirianni Learned From 1st Super Bowl Loss to Kansas City

This Super Bowl victory not only solidified the Eagles’ status as champs a second time, but also marked a personal triumph for Hurts. Two years prior, he delivered a stellar performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 70 yards and three more scores, but the Eagles fell short in a 38-35 loss to the Chiefs.

Reflecting on that experience, Hurts said, via NBC News, “Dealing with everything that came with the last Super Bowl, still leaving empty a little bit because as great as the performance was, it wasn’t enough to win. Going through those emotions, and processing those emotions and processing those things lit a great flame in me. It enhanced my desire to win significantly.”

By embracing loss and criticism and using them as fuel, he has transformed doubt into a driving force, leading him to the pinnacle of NFL success. His message to his doubters is clear: their skepticism only strengthens his resolve. His head coach agrees.

“Adversity has a tendency to bring you together,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after the Super Bowl win. “I look back on last year and how last year ended and I’m grateful. As crazy as it sounds, I’m grateful how last year ended because it shaped us to who we are today and where we’re standing today.”