Jalen Hurts Net Worth for 2025: How Wealthy Is He?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a millionaire many times over and is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the National Football League.

His net worth for 2025 was estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In April 2023, Hurts signed “a five-year, $255 million deal,” according to Pro Football Network.

According to that site, Hurts’ “average annual salary is $51 million.” The new contract increased his salary from $1 million per year, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Hurts was not raised in wealth. He comes from a close family of educators. His father Averion Hurts is a coach and has worked as a teacher. His mom Pamela Hurts has also worked as a teacher.

Here’s what you need to know about Jalen Hurts’ net worth for 2025.

Jalen Hurts Has Endorsements Ranging From Kellogg’s to Columbia, Reports Say

bryonna burrows, jalen hurts girlfriend

GettyBryonna Burrows, the girlfriend of Jalen Hurts.

Hurts also makes money from endorsements. These include “Some of those partnerships include Lemon Perfect, Gillette, Pepsi, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Kellogg’s, Truist, Oikos Protein, and Columbia,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Hurts has also amassed a real-estate empire. He “has four homes in Texas, worth well over $9 million combined,” Sports Illustrated reported.

According to Pro Football Network, the contract includes:

  • $179.304 million in guarantees
  • A “no-trade clause.”
  • $110 million fully guaranteed; $126.5 million “before the second year of the contract.
  • The possibility of “another $15 million via incentives.”

Jalen Hurts Gives Back Through a Charitable Foundation

jalen hurts

GettyJalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025.

Jalen Hurts is giving back through his foundation. “The Jalen Hurts Foundation was founded out of years of service and overwhelming gratitude to the communities that have generously become a home away from home for Jalen,” its website says.

“Its mission is to strengthen communities by servicing and advancing the youth. This will be done by providing resources and support programs to create positive role models among our youth. There is an opportunity to encourage and nurture our youth to pursue their passions and it is a privilege to use our platform to do so.”

According to Pro Football Network, Hurts, in 2024, was the 9th highest professional football quarterback. For a time, he was the highest paid, the site reported.

Who is the highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League? Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescot holds that position, according to Pro Football Network.

NFL’s Good Morning Football reported that Jalen’s dad Averion Hurts is the head coach at Channelview’s high school.

Averion Hurts told GMF that “it’s a blessing to watch a young man that developed a passion for a sport and really really worked hard at every level and every turn. It was just something he was obsessed with. It’s really remarkable to see the journey and be a part of it.”

The dad said his own son doesn’t have a “hard-luck story.” Instead, he said, “It’s just a story of a kid who fell in love with football . . . and he has a burning desire to be the best that he can be.”

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

